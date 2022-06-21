“History must start with Butler!”
That bold face-to-face assertion by the late labour leader Tubal Uriah Butler more than a half century ago left a young Chalkdust (Dr Hollis Liverpool) befuddled.
Chalkdust, in his then role as a secondary school history teacher, recalled the iconic trade unionist asking visiting students about the subject matter of their classes, during an encounter in the 60s.
The veteran calypsonian told a captive National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain audience, Butler became incensed with their responses of Christopher Columbus and the Amerindians, during the launch of his book God The Press and Uriah Butler, on Saturday evening.
“Butler said: ‘Teacher. Teacher. History must start with Butler,” Chalkdust said with a low growl.
“I say but this is a mad man, I sure is a mad man,” the veteran calypsonian continued, tickling the packed University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) auditorium, among them veteran calypsonians Calypso Kerr (Carlston Kerr), Sherlene Hendrickson, Pink Panther (Eric Taylor) and Delamo (Franz Lambkin).
Chalkdust, 81, has breathed new perspective into Butler’s life and influence by exploring the labour rights fighter’s relationship with God and the Press. Chalkdust, a 2019 Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT) recipient, is a senior academic fellow at the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) Academy for Arts Culture and PA and sits on the University’s board.
“People ask me why yuh put God in it (the book’s title). People have written about Butler but not about the God in him. I asked Butler were you afraid? He say ‘afraid’? I say but Butler they coulda shoot yuh. He say ‘shoot me? They could shoot God?’
“Then I understood it, wherever he went it was God and Butler. That’s why he began all his teachings and meetings with prayer and song. Before he say ladies and gentlemen, he gave praise to God,” Chalkdust said.
The colonial press’
campaign against Butler
Little has also been documented of the colonial press’ campaign against Butler, Chalkdust lamented.
“Historians have forgotten the press. They see Butler striking and rioting, but they forget the press. If you read the kind of things the Guardian say about Butler. The Guardian was calling for the death of Butler. The Guardian call to lock him up. The Guardian was against the strike. They call to lock up all who was striking. The Sunday Chronicle same thing lambasting Butler.
“You have to understand what the colonial press did to Butler and he survived. Only one paper supported Butler, a paper called The People, run by Lennox Walcott from Belmont. The Second group that was for Butler is the calypsonians, Beginner, Attilah the Hun, Tiger, those are persons that supported Butler, Calypsonians should be proud,” Chalkdust said.
Butler, with his influence over the oil field workers, posed a danger to Britain as he could single handedly stop the flow of oil from Trinidad to the United Kingdom, Chalkdust continued. Sunday marked 85 years since the infamous Butler riots of 1937.
“That’s why they wanted Butler dead. Britain did not want to stop that flow of oil for World War II and they saw Butler as a man that would stop that flow,” he said.
Chalkdust, a nine-time National Calypso Monarch winner recalled the moment he knew he was meant to write on Butler, Dimanche Gras 1977, the same day the legendary union mad died.
“I was singing in Dimanche Gras in 1977 when Butler died and I sang: ‘Tubal Uriah Buzz Butler wherever you lie/To your memory I dedicate my cry’.
“The crowd roar. And when I came off stage I said the Lord is telling me something, go and write about Butler. Writing this book showed me that God has a special role for me to sing, to talk, to teach, to write and above all to educate,” he revealed.
Cat piss and pepper
Chalkdust quoted Butler’s famous rebuke of the conditions workers faced in colonial T&TL “cat piss and pepper”, saying it was that was “the only way to describe the unfair circumstances Butler himself faced” in those days.
“It was cat piss and pepper, but he was motivated by Marcus Garvey. Many of the Garvey-ites became Butler-ites. My father was a Butler-ite so I learn form Butler from my father,” he said.
The late National Joint Action Committee (NJAC) leader Makandal Dagga was also greatly influenced by Butler, Chalkdust said.
“Once I was talking to Makandal Dagga and he was telling me Butler was the man who motivated him and when he took over NJAC he called himself The Servant of the People, why? Because Butler called himself the chief servant,” he said.
Chalkdust detailed the incremental increases Butler was able to gain for workers during his time at the helm of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU). The salaries many workers enjoy today is as of a direct result of Burler’s life work he added.
“If you get a penny today you own Butler a cent. That’s a fact. 1936 Butler started emancipation in Point Fortin. Trinidad must know these things. Today when we talk about Black Lives Matter, who started that? Is Butler in the 1930’s fighting for the rights of black workers and these is things you must understand,” Chalkdust concluded.