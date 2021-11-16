Challenge against EBC report dismissed

PERMISSION has been refused by the High Court to a Tobago woman who sought to challenge the legality of the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) report that led to the creation of three new electoral districts on the island.
Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams yesterday evening dismissed the leave application, saying June Jack-McKenzie’s intended judicial review claim had no realistic prospect of success.
In addition, the judge pointed out she was in agreement with attorneys for the EBC and the Office of the Attorney General that Jack-McKenzie did not file her application with the required promptitude.
Further, Justice Quinlan-Williams said she was in agreement with the attorneys that while Jack-McKenzie was entitled to challenge the report, judicial review was not the way by which she should do so.
The only available course of action was for her to await the outcome of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election carded to take place on December 6, and then file a representation petition.
Attorneys for Jack-McKenzie indicated to the Express last night that they have received instructions from their client to appeal the ruling.
No prospect of success
At the leave application hearing on Monday, Jack-McKenzie’s attorneys submitted that some of the methodology used by the EBC to determine the new districts was outside of its statutory powers.
Therefore, she was seeking to have the court make a declaration that the EBC’s consideration of “community fragmentation and ensuring they were not divided” in arriving at the new districts was unlawful, voided and the report should be quashed.
Senior Counsel Deborah Peake however, who led the case for the EBC, had submitted that McKenzie’s application for leave should be dismissed since it had no realistic prospect of success.
Another reason why the application should be dismissed she said, was on the issue of delay.
The attorney pointed out the commission’s report dated August 30, was debated and approved in the House of Representatives in mid-September and on October 6, the Chief Secretary of the THA announced the election date as December 6.
But while June-McKenzie knew all along what was stated in the report, she did not move to have it challenged in court until October 15, she said.
Speaking on behalf of the AG’s office, Senior Counsel Douglas Mendes, argued that while Jack-McKenzie claimed she was not seeking to prevent the election from taking place, this is precisely what would take place if the report was quashed.
Mendes pointed out the election was not solely about what transpires on December 6, but all the preparation including the nomination of candidates since the election date was announced on October 6.
Appearing for Jack McKenzie were attorneys Dinesh Rambally, Kiel Taklalsingh, Stefan Ramkissoon and Rhea Khan.
Following the ruling, Justice Quinlan-Williams said she will determine the issue of costs on February 25.