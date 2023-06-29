The President, the Police Service Commission (PolSC), the Commissioner of Police, the Secretary to the Cabinet and the Attorney General have been served notice that the application for judicial review challenging the one-year extension of the appointment of Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher has been granted by Justice Ricky Rahim.
The application, which was filed by activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj through his attorney, former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC, is asking the court to declare this extension of Harewood-Christopher’s tenure by the President, acting on the advice of the Cabinet, “invalid, illegal, unconstitutional, null and void and of no legal effect” and to have the extension quashed.
The application was filed on Monday and was yesterday granted and deemed “fit for urgent and expedited hearing”.
Maharaj is seeking a declaration that Section 75 (a) of the Police Service Act, Chapter 15:01 A (which allows the President where it is considered in the national interest to extend the years of service of an officer in the First Division after the officer has reached the prescribed age of retirement) does not apply to the offices that fall under the jurisdiction of the Police Service Commission, and alternatively a declaration in so far as that Section 75 (a) authorises the President, acting on the advice of the Cabinet, to extend the tenure of the Commissioner of Police is unconstitutional and illegal.
Pointing to the clearly defined procedure for the appointment of a Police Commissioner, the statement of case contends that the “Executive cannot arrogate unto itself the power to appoint Mrs Christopher to act after she attains the age of retirement without reference to the Police Service Commission and the Parliament as this would subvert the carefully calibrated procedure prescribed by Section 123 of the Constitution (which deals with appointments by the PolSC) which was designed to remove the power to appoint a Commissioner of Police from the Executive”.
“Assuming but not admitting that Section 75 of the Police Service Act does indeed confer the power on the President (on the advice of the Cabinet) to extend the years of service of the Commissioner, it would be inconsistent with Section 123 for this power interpreted and utilised in the manner in which the Executive has done,” it added.
Power to nominate
The statement of case said the Police Service Commission’s power to make an appointment to the office of the Commissioner of Police involves a power to nominate subject to the approval or veto of the House of Representatives.
“It follows that whenever the Commission seeks to make an appointment to the office of the Commissioner of Police, the procedure is as follows: i) the Commission selects persons to be nominated for appointment in accordance with selection process and criteria prescribed by the Orders of the President; ii) The Commission submits its nominations to the President by way of a list (Section 123 (3); iii) the President issues a notification in respect of each person nominated, with the notification being subject to the affirmative resolution of the House of Representatives; iv) the Commission makes the appointment only after the House of Representatives approved the Notification (Section 123 (5)).
“The rationale for such a scheme is clear: while increased flexibility in the Police Service may be desirable, insulating the Police Service from political influence and pressure is critical and that vital end is achieved by keeping the appointment and removal of chief officers of the Police Service within the sole province of the PolSC. To do otherwise risks compromising the independent constitutional jurisdiction of the PolSC and opening it up to the sinister possibility of political interference,” the statement of case said.
“It is illogical that despite the significant judicial dictum and constitutional amendments to cement the independence that is required in the appointment process of the CoP and in the officeholder him/herself, that the Executive is given the power which can affect the CoP’s independence,” the statement of case said.
Cabinet cannot extend
without reference
to PolSC, Parliament
“The power under Section 75 (of the Police Service Act) is limited to preserving the person’s position as a member of the Police Service alone. It does not and cannot extend to extending the person’s appointment in the office of Commissioner of Police because that would amount to an unlawful trespass on the sole and exclusive constitutional jurisdiction of the Commission. The concept of extending one’s status as a member of the Police Service and the appointment of that person to the office of Commissioner are conceptually different and must necessarily remain so in light of the deliberate structure of Section 123 of the Constitution,” it said.
Contending that Section 75 was unconstitutional, the statement of case said: “Section 75 of the Act contemplates a scheme in which the President (de jure, but obviously representing and acceding to the wishes and advice of the Cabinet de facto) and therefore the Executive, is empowered directly to interfere with the tenure of the Commissioner without recourse to the PolSC whatsoever. That plainly contravenes the principle...that the Executive is prohibited from direct interference with the tenure of serving officers,” it said.
In his affidavit, Maharaj said the appointment of the CoP was an important matter with serious implications.
He said Harewood-Christopher’s stint as CoP had been an “abysmal failure”, with the murder rate skyrocketing and people being robbed and murdered “with impunity” as the detection rate remained low.
He said the CoP would be beholden to the Government, which is responsible for renewing her contract every 12 months, and in the public’s perception, she would have to toe the Government’s political line and “sing for her supper”.
He stated that there were a number of high-profile, politically sensitive investigations into the conduct of several senior Government and Opposition officials.
“It is dangerous for the country’s political stability, the rule of law and the cardinal principle of fairness to have a Commissioner of Police whose tenure is weakened and dependent on the political favour and goodwill of the ruling party,” Maharaj said.
Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds had announced that Cabinet, on May 4, acting in accordance with Section 75 of the Police Service Act, agreed to and confirmed the extension of Harewood-Christopher’s service by a period of 12 months.