It is going to be a challenging rainy season.
This from Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan, as he responded to an urgent question in the House of Representatives from Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal yesterday.
Referring to the heavy rains over the last three days, Sinanan said there was one month of rainfall over a two-day period.
“As the ministry executes various measures, we note that the issue of flooding continues to loom large on the international stage as the world, not just Trinidad and Tobago, grapples with new and challenging weather patterns.
“In the days ahead, the ministry intends to remain vigilant and focused on its programme of works as it seeks to improve the infrastructure for what we have been advised would be a challenging rainy season,” Sinanan said.
He said over the past three days the country experienced substantial rainfall which caused flooding in flood-prone areas.
He said the Drainage Division and other arms of the Ministry of Works triggered existing protocols to ensure the necessary pumps were on standby and utilised to quickly reduce water levels.
He said the ministry’s programme had allowed for the quick runoff of water and, once this water had receded, the ministry’s team had been assessing the impacted areas and drainage infrastructure to ensure if repairs are needed that they would be done immediately.
He said the ministry intended to continue its programme of works, which has targeted over 500 desilting projects this year, clearing of drains and culverts, as well as infrastructure work to deal with the embankment breaches and river reshaping.
Sinanan said this year the ministry had embarked on the desilting projects, most of them in flood-prone areas. He said over 40 projects were in Caroni East alone.
“These programmes are being rolled out throughout Trinidad, and the ministry will continue to focus on the work ahead,” he said.
Asked by Caroni East MP Dr Rai Ragbir whether in light of the flooding in Sangre Grande on Tuesday he believed the mitigation measures were adequate, Sinanan said he heard Ragbir on TV indicating that the Ministry of Works and Transport had done a lot, but that unplanned developments were contributing to the severe flooding.
“Clearly the Member recognised the work that the ministry is doing and I can give the assurance that this work would continue,” Sinanan said.