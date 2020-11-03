THE Energy Chamber of Commerce has called for a speedy resolution to the acquisition of the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery assets of former State oil company Petrotrin.
Returning the assets of the refinery to productive operations will generate jobs, economic activity and taxes, the group of energy businesses said in a statement yesterday.
On Saturday Energy Minister Franklin Khan said the Patriotic Energies and Technologies Company proposal to acquire the former Petrotrin assets was rejected and that Government will now consider other options for the refinery.
Patriotic is owned by the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU).
OWTU president general Ancel Roget on Sunday said Patriotic wanted one-on-one engagement with Government for the completion of the acquisition process of the refinery to pave the way to reopening the facility.
On Monday Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley granted the OWTU’s request for the evaluation committee which initially analysed Patriotic’s proposal re-examine its bid.
Loss of many jobs
The Energy Chamber said it has been monitoring the recent announcements from both the Government and the OWTU with respect to the proposal from Patriotic and the decision to re-establish the evaluation committee to review the latest proposal.
“We continue to encourage all stakeholders to move expeditiously to find a solution to complete the sale of the assets to a private-sector entity so they will be able to generate value for Trinidad and Tobago,” the Chamber said.
It said it was ready to work with stakeholders, “as the country determines the best strategy on the privatisation of these assets, in the context of the energy transition and the aftermath of the global Covid-19 pandemic.
“The closure of the refinery meant the loss of many jobs and economic opportunities for our member companies and other businesses, especially in fence-line communities. We look forward to providing additional information and ideas on the future of transport fuels locally, regionally and internationally and the opportunities and threats that the changes in global energy markets present to T&T,” the Energy Chamber said.