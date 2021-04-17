Champion of energy industry

MINISTER OF Energy, Franklin Khan, who died yesterday, is being remembered as a champion of the local energy industry who dedicated much of his working life to the development of T&T’s natural resources for the benefit of its citizens.
That tribute came from global energy giant BP which said it was saddened to learn of the unexpected passing of the minister.
Here are some tributes paid to Khan from the companies and organisations he impacted:
bpTT
“I am personally saddened by the news of Minister Khan’s passing because I have been working so closely with him on energy matters. He was a gentleman and a man of vision for the energy sector who always put the needs of the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago first. He will always be remembered for his dedication and for taking the energy industry forward. My thoughts are with his family and colleagues during this difficult time.” —Claire Fitzpatrick, president, bp Trinidad and Tobago.
“I wish to extend my sincerest condolences to Minister Khan’s family and to the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. He is someone I will remember for his dedication to ensuring that the people of Trinidad and Tobago benefited from their country’s natural resources. His unexpected passing is a shock to us all and we keep his loved ones in our thoughts at their time of grief.”
—Bernard Looney, chief executive, bp plc.
Energy Chamber
The Energy Chamber has worked closely with Franklin Khan over many decades. He has spoken at many of our public events and conferences over many years and has always been willing to discuss ideas and policies for the development of the industry. He was passionate about developing the talent of young industry professionals and put a lot of time and effort into that objective over the past few years. Before entering the public service, he was a respected industry professional and has many personal friends and colleagues across the sector.
He will be missed and mourned by friends and colleagues throughout the energy industry in Trinidad and Tobago and around the world.
Nirad Tewarie - CEO
American Chamber of T&T
Senator Khan was a gentleman who always sought to discharge his public duties diligently. In the 2002–2005 period, he was often described as a “super-minister” as the then-Government’s go-to problem solver.
In our interaction with him, Senator Khan was always open and engaging. His signature smile provided a window to his personality. He was willing to listen and consider different points of view. His steely competence and commitment towards national development have left an indelible mark on Trinidad and Tobago. We hope that his family and loved ones are able to find peace and comfort in the significant contribution that he has made, and the memories they shared. May he rest in eternal peace.
Richie Sookhai - president
Chaguanas Chamber (CCIC)
The CCIC, along with the business community of Chaguanas and its surrounding environs will keep the late Energy Minister and his family in our thoughts and prayers during this time.
While we share in the loss of Minister Khan with his family, we also thank the late public servant for his service to the country in his various portfolios as Minister of Works and Transport, Rural Development and Local Government and also as Minister of Energy and Energy Industries.
Michael Quamina - chairman
Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd
Minister Khan was appointed Minister of Energy and Energy Industries in 2016; under his stewardship that the TPHL was born. Serving under him as chairman of the group allowed me to experience first-hand his vast knowledge and reassuring ability to listen to and give careful consideration of all aspects before reaching a conclusion. His inimitable ever-present smile and kind demeanour made him an approachable leader of notable distinction.
The success of TPHL subsidiary companies is in no small part due to his astute leadership. Moreover, Frankie, as he was affectionately known, spent most of his adult life in service to Trinidad and Tobago, lending his expertise and experience to furthering our economic well-being. As such, this nation owes him a large debt of gratitude.
He demonstrated passion and continued dedication to the strategic development of the oil and gas industries in Trinidad and Tobago and its valuable impact and returns for our nation and its people.