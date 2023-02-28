THE Chancellor Hotel’s owner, Rajiv Shandilya, said yesterday he is shocked over former government minister Dr Devant’s Maharaj’s claim that he would know about prostitution and human-trafficking activities allegedly carried about by a United National Congress (UNC) member.
He categorically denied this, saying no illicit activities take place at the Chancellor Hotel.
Speaking on the i95fm morning show yesterday, Maharaj however said he stood by the claims he made.
“I was propositioned by one (human trafficker) to go to the Lady Chancellor (sic) hotel. You could talk to the owner Rajiv Shandilya, he should know about it as well where women were provided,” he said.
Maharaj, who served as Transport Minister in the Kamla Persad-Bissessar People’s Partnership government, said he and then-housing minister Dr Roodal Moonilal were tasked to investigate the perpetrator. He said the allegations were verified by Moonilal himself who conducted a “sting” and approached the person for women for a board member’s bachelor party.
Maharaj said he was told to take action against the person and then later told to “forget it”.
The Express contacted Shandilya yesterday via telephone and both he and his wife, the St Ann’s hotel’s general manager Lisa Shandilya, expressed surprise over Maharaj’s comments.
“My family and I would not be associated with anything like that, in fact I would not speak to such persons. I am in shock because I have built my name and my hotel purely on integrity, I am not liked by some people because I will not encourage nonsense at all, I have moral principles and I would never accept blood money,” he said.
Shandilya’s wife added: “I am in shock, our hotel is too small to encourage any nonsense like that. Secondly, I’m a woman and I would never have those activities happen,”
She said Maharaj must have proof in the form of documentation, photographs or any form of evidence to support his claim as it could become a legal matter.
Also speaking on the i95.5 morning programme yesterday, Moonilal said he does not recall what Maharaj was speaking about dating back some 12 years ago, but in any event, investigations fall under the remit of the police and law enforcement.
Said Moonilal: “I can state categorically I have never investigated or be part of any investigation on human trafficking. I am not competent to so do, to suggest that is just a monstrous lie and I will not know what Mr Maharaj is up to, he’s in Canada, I don’t know if he has taken time away from shovelling snow in front the driveway to make these allegations and counter-allegations.”
He noted that Maharaj is not offering any form of evidence to support his claims.
Moonilal said he intends to speak to Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher to see if she can send a police officer to Canada to get a full statement from Maharaj.
Moonilal said the issues contained in the US report on human trafficking are being “trivialised”, adding that human trafficking is a very serious matter involving the use of force, bringing persons including women and children to this country, seizing their passports and forcing them into sex slavery, labour camps and treating them as sub humans. He said if Maharaj or anyone has evidence and information on this, they should take it to the police.
“Today I want to tell Mr Maharaj, my former colleague, you either put up or you shut up. There are many other ways of contacting Rowley to get a diplomatic appointment in Canada or to get a job if that is the objective,” he said, again calling on Maharaj to provide his evidence to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service so that anyone involved in human trafficking can be prosecuted and brought to justice.