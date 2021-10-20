Head, Legal of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Christian Chandler remained in police custody last night after he was detained by officers yesterday evening.
Chandler, 43, of Haleland Park, Maraval, was arrested at his home which was searched by police officers.
Three Special Reserve Police officers and four women were also detained.
Two other persons of interest-a 51-year-old businessman and a 28-year-old woman-are currently overseas, the Express was informed.
Chandler is currently on vacation leave pending the outcome of an investigation into circumstances surrounding an incident at sea on August 5 when a 27-year-old Maraval woman claimed she was being held against her will on a yacht owned by Chandler.
It is understood that following the incident-which was reported exclusively in the Sunday Express-a search warrant was executed at his residence on August 16.
Chandler and 13 other people were involved in the August 5 stand-off with Coast Guard officers while on board his yacht on the high seas.
At the time, Chandler had in his possession one Sig Sauer 9mm pistol and two magazines with 27 rounds of ammunition and one Springfield Armory 5.56 rifle, multi-calibre with EOTech optic, streamlight TLR-1HL, three magazines and 100 rounds 5.56 ammunition green tip, police sources said.
The Coast Guard called the Coastal Riverine Unit of the TTPS whose officers fired warning shots, after which the Coast Guard boarded Chandler’s yacht. —DR