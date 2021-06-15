The curfew hours for this weekend have been changed.
On Saturday (public holiday for Labour Day), it begins at 10.02 a.m. and ends at 5 a.m. on Sunday.
On Sunday, it will begin at 10.02 a.m. and end at 5 a.m. on Monday.
These times were enforced on the last two public holidays to discourage gatherings.
On Friday night, the curfew begins at 7 p.m., in keeping with the recently enforced weekend change.
The hours were confirmed via Legal Notice #1 for 2021, which was issued yesterday.
Earlier this week, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith warned citizens that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) will be out in full force during the public holidays.
He reiterated that only critical essential workers, either on their way to or on their way back from work, will be allowed on the roads during this period.
Such workers include (though are not necessarily limited to) the media, private security officers, healthcare workers, sea and airport workers and energy sector workers.
These persons must possess their work ID card.
Again, it was noted that people seeking urgent medical treatment or with critical care appointments such as dialysis treatment or those attending already scheduled funerals should reach out to the police service via its hotline numbers, so a temporary pass for that specific reason could be issued.
People with a legitimate emergency are asked to contact the Operational Command Centre at 480-2000 or 612-3876 for the necessary clearance.