Licensing Office on Wrightson Road

crowded: People line up at the Licensing Office on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, yesterday, amid new Covid-19 restrictions. —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

THERE was confusion at the Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, Licensing Office yesterday when more than 60 people arrived but were not immediately allowed to enter because of changes to the appointment system and Covid-19 restrictions.

It caused a back-up of people, very few of whom were practising physical distancing, in front the entrance for several hours.

Some people had appointments, some did not.

But the office was only allowing ten people in at a time.

Assistant Transport Commission­er Junior Gordon explained while everyone wore masks, social distan­cing was non-existent outside the office.

In an earlier statement, the Works and Transport Ministry said from yesterday, in light of new Covid cases, it had amended the operating system to ensure social distancing and crowd control at the Licensing Division.

It said senior citizens are now required to utilise the prebooking ap­pointment system to conduct business at licensing offices, and all customers have to use the website, www.picktime.com/licensingappoint­ment, to schedule appointments.

The ministry said on August 10, a new online booking system will be launched to allow for additional appointment times as it was aware between June 1 and now, there has been an “exponential increase” in transactions due to the closure of licensing offices in March.

At Port of Spain yesterday, one man said he had been waiting for hours.

“I have been here since 8.30 this morning and my appointment was 11.30, but up to now... nothing, but they said that they are just taking in ten people at a time,” he said.

Tara Ramroop, 56, said: “I have been here since 10 a.m. and I have an 11-to-11.15 a.m. appointment, but I still have to wait.”

Brenecia Lawrence said: “I went online a month ago and the system gave me an 11.45 a.m. appointment time, but I met the door locked and I didn’t expect to see all these people here.”

Lawrence complained no Licen­sing official came to explain what was going on.

Another customer, Kristian Adimoolah, said: “I had an appointment for 9 a.m. and I made that appointment last week, but when I came here this morning at 9, secu­rity told me to back off for social distancing and just join the people standing in front, and I have been here ever since.”

Physical distancing problems

Commissioner Gordon told the Express “it would appear that people are not getting familiar with the new normal of Covid-19, especially with what has been happening recently”.

The Ministry of Health reported 12 new cases of Covid-19 yesterday.

Gordon said people have turned up at licensing offices for answers to questions available online while others said they didn’t know how to make an appointment using a smartphone or computer.

“Other people said they cannot access the site or the phone numbers don’t work because they may try once or twice and if they have not gotten through, they come down here, some just to ask questions, for which the answers are readily available,” he said.

Gordon said his front-line staff had a lot of concerns following recent local cases of Covid-19.

“We have direct contact with a broad spectrum of the public, and some staff members have pre-existing conditions and are now ta­king sick leave, so I now also have to manage with limited staff,” he said.

“I am asking people to please follow the guidelines, educate themselves on the prerequisites for a transaction and help us to carry out the processes quickly and stop the cluster.”

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

T&T records 2 Covid-19 deaths

T&T records 2 Covid-19 deaths

Trinidad and Tobago has recorded its first Covid-19 deaths in four months.

The patients, an elderly woman and a man, both with pre-existing medical conditions, died yesterday, the Ministry of Health said.

T&T has recorded ten Covid-19 related deaths.

The ministry stated Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram was informed of the woman’s death at 12.15 p.m.

Griffith: Tone down race talk

Griffith: Tone down race talk

USING social media to threaten rape, murder or violence, or inciting such actions against a person through that medium, could get you arrested and charged.

Election recount heads into weekend

Election recount heads into weekend

Chief Election Officer at the Elections and Boundaries Commission Fern Narcis-Scope said yesterday it looked as though most of the recounts of votes would go into this weekend.

Ban on Ramsaran’s Dairy Products lifted

Ban on Ramsaran’s Dairy Products lifted

The Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT) says it is satisfied with measures taken by Ramsaran’s Dairy Products to address the racial comments made by an employee of the company.

Gary: No cover-up

Gary: No cover-up

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith said there is no “cover-up” of rogue officers in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), but rather they are being extracted from the system.

Proof of this, Griffith said, was the fact that over the last 18 months, 48 police officers have been charged with va­rious offences, ranging from rape, kidnapping, murder, grievous bodily harm, money laundering, narcotics, 78 cases have been made and 77 officers have been suspen­ded.