A pupil brandishing a cutlass caused chaos at Tranquillity Secondary School in Port of Spain yesterday.
How the schoolboy was able to get the cutlass into the school also worried parents.
Tranquillity Government Secondary was again at the forefront of school brawls after a video of the pupil carrying the cutlass began circulating on various social media platforms yesterday morning.
Dozens of pupils were seen running away from the pupil, while others gathered near him to record the pupil on their cellphones.
A teacher was able to pry the cutlass away from the pupil during a brief struggle while schoolchildren looked on.
When the Express visited the school yesterday, school had not been dismissed and children were in their classrooms.
Last November, the principal of Tranquillity Secondary was dragged to the ground as she attempted to break up a brawl among several female pupils of the school.
The pupils involved in the fight were suspended.
In a phone interview with the Express later yesterday, president of the National Parent-Teacher Association (NPTA) Kevin David said the cutlass incident was a setback, as the school was actively working with pupils through a series of programmes.
“We are not sure how the cutlass got on the school compound. Usually the pupils’ bags are searched upon entry every morning, but we don’t have any metal detectors, so there is a possibility it may have been on the student upon entry,” David said.
He said he was not sure what caused the incident.
“It is difficult to say what caused the incident at the Tranquillity Government Secondary School at this time, but I can confirm that the police were called. Teachers tried to calm the situation and the school was not dismissed.
“The NPTA and as well as the PTA attached to the school have noted the high rate of violence that continues to involve pupils from the school.
“When a cutlass is brandished at a school in front of teachers and pupils, this is serious and a cause for concern. Anything could happen in an incident such as this. There were also small squabbles among other pupils, which is very troubling,” he said.
David added, “There is a lot of work taking place within the school environment with pupils as well as parents, so these sorts of incidents tend to throw us back a bit in terms of the success that we would like to see with some of the programmes.
David called for parents to take a more active role in their children’s lives.
“There is a greater need for greater discipline as well as support that is needed from our parent body. There are a few students disrupting the equilibrium of the school and we need to understand where it is coming from,” he said.