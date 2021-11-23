RAJINDRA JAGROOP appeared virtually before court yesterday charged with the murder of his sister, Monica Jagroop, and brother-in-law, Anterro McQueen.
The labourer also faced charges of attempted murder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to two other relatives. The charges stem from a cutlass attack on the family on November 7 in New Grant. Monica Jagroop, 35, was chopped about her body at her house while McQueen, 52, was moments earlier chopped on his neck when he exited his home across the street. Both victims died at the locations.
Indra Jagroop, 42, was chopped on her shoulder and hands when she went to assist McQueen who was her husband. Her left hand, which was severed, was later reattached by doctors. Pensioner Manickchand Jagroop, 72, was chopped on his face during the incident.
Jagroop, 33, of new Grant, faced Princes Town senior magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine who read the four charges laid by constable Noel of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region Three. Advice to lay the charges was given on Monday by the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Police prosecutor Sgt Shazeed Mohammed prosecuted in the matter while Rajindra Jagroop, who was represented by attorney Bisram Ramdatt, was remanded into custody and the matter was adjourned to December 7.
Jagroop was arrested last week Wednesday in a forested area in Guayaguayare.
A release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) yesterday stated that its Victim and Witness Support Unit (VWSU) is offering support and counselling to the relatives of the victims impacted by the incident. “This intervention is ongoing as the VWSU assists family members in coping with this horrific incident and navigating the traumatic period ahead. The VWSU is also collaborating with other agencies so the family can be provided with the range of services needed,” the release added.