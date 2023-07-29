Charred remains found behind missing woman’s home

Crime scene USE THIS ONE

The charred remains of a woman’s body were found behind her home in Maraval on Thursday ­afternoon.

Police believe the body is that of Anastacia Waldron, 20, who was reported missing on ­Thursday.

The Express was told a team of officers, led by Sgt John, went to her home at Clovis Trace, off Morne Coco Road in Maraval.

Anastacia Waldron

Reported missing: Anastacia Waldron

The woman was last seen by her family on Monday around 3.30 p.m. when she left for work at a KFC restaurant in Maraval.

A relative got a text from Waldron’s phone around 1.30 p.m. the following day, stating she was home and resting, police stated.

However, she did not respond to calls or messages.

Relatives made checks at her workplace and were told she had not been seen since Wednesday.

The police were notified and a team of officers responded.

Upon arrival at the woman’s home, the officers observed smoke emanating from an outhouse made of galvanised metal sheets approximately ten feet away from the home.

They went to investigate and observed the burnt body inside.

The Homicide Bureau was notified and crime scene investigators, led by Sgt Ramroop, made checks of the area and secured evidence.

PC Smith of the Homicide Bureau is continuing enquiries.

Police, however, said they have not yet determined if her death can be classed as a murder.

Police said DNA testing will be done on the woman’s body.

Residents of the area told the Express yesterday that Waldron was a caring person.

“She never did anybody anything. So if that’s her it will break my heart. But I can’t see who else it can be.

“She’s missing and the police come and find a burnt body in the back there... the maths is simple.

“Right now I have to say a prayer for her uncle and her parents because I know that they are taking this very hard. She was a sweet girl. Always saying hi to everyone, always have a smile on her face.

“I don’t know what happened here, but I hope that the police would unearth the truth,” resident Jacob Lalla told the ­Express.

