Cheques ready for customers

AN ONLINE claim by a Web Source customer that the company was being tardy with its reimbursement to customers for stolen items was rubbished yesterday by its chief executive officer.
The CEO instead said cheques, reimbursing all customers who had items stolen have been completed and are ready to be disbursed.
The post, which appeared on Thursday, claimed to be that of a customer who said the company never notified them or anyone about the robbery which appeared on the Trinidad Express front page on Wednesday, November 16.
According to the customer who posted the claim on the Facebook group, “Bad Service Trinidad and Tobago”,
“When I went to the warehouse I paid my shipping fees and proceeded to collect on the other warehouse THEN they told me it was stolen so not only did they not notify me they also charged me for a product that they lost...well stolen.”
The individual continued, “Upon calling and waiting for hours they told me that I will be reimbursed within two weeks!!!.”
The Express spoke to the company’s CEO, Lincoln Maharaj, yesterday who described the claim as “fake news”.
He said that all cheques to be issued to those customers whose items were stolen were signed yesterday.
“As a matter of fact, every single customer we called sympathised with us. They were cool and treated my staff with lots of love and respect,” he said.
He said they worked overtime cataloguing all the items that had been stolen, who they were destined for and the cost of these items.
He added that Web Source then contacted as many customers as they could. “Some answered and some didn’t,” he said.
He also said that the cheques will have to be picked up at their Trincity location.
How it happened
Police said that around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, a security officer was on duty at a guard booth of the company, located at the Trincity Business Park, when five bandits entered.
They quickly overpowered him and tied his hands and feet using tie-straps.
The five then entered the building using a blow torch to cut open metal security barriers.
The men then helped themselves to flat-screen televisions, laptops, printers, speakers and other bits of high-end, brand name electronics.
The bandits also opened both vans and ripped out their dashboards as they tried to locate electronic tracking devices fitted to both vehicles. It was not known if they were successful.
The men then loaded the items into the vans and sped out of the compound.
The security officer was later able to free himself and call the police. The vans were located by police in Laventille and some of the stolen items were returned to the police at Express House.