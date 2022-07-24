Energy Minister Stuart Young has recused himself from Cabinet deliberations no less than 98 times since becoming a Minister of Government in September 2015.
And, Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi has recused himself no less than 58 times since becoming a minister on September 9, 2015.
This information is provided by the Cabinet Secretariat in response to a Freedom of Information request filed by activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj through his attorney, former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC, which asked for details about the instances when members of the Cabinet recused themselves from matters discussed in Cabinet meetings between the period September 9, 2015, to February 1, 2022.
According to the correspondence from the Secretariat dated July 12, 2022, Young had the highest number of recusals during that period, followed by Al-Rawi. Together they accounted for the bulk of the 156 recusals. There were 265 recusals by members of the Rowley Cabinet during the period September 9, 2015, to February 1, 2022.
Contacted for a comment on the recusals, Young said it was remarkable that (PNM ministers) having acted with integrity, were being targeted for doing the right thing, and that the UNC is attempting to turn around actions which are in conformity with standards of public integrity, and use it to attack PNM Ministers.
He said: “The specifics [of my case] are that my brother is working for a publicly traded financial institution (NCB Global Finance), that is the second largest indigenous financial institution in Caricom. He is an employee and not the owner of this institution.
“Furthermore, as has been said on numerous occasions, this institution has only been successful in less than three per cent of all competitive State tendering for financing.
“Furthermore, I took the decision to be extra cautious and I have recused myself from any Cabinet Note and I did not participate in any Cabinet deliberations which merely makes mention of that financial institution.
“So, therefore, the number of recusals is directly related to every time any Cabinet Note seeking to inform the Cabinet of competitive tendering for State financing contains the name of that company.
“I recused myself in all those instances and did not participate (in the deliberations). From the time the name of the company is mentioned in the Note, even when they don’t put in a bid, I recuse myself.
“Once I saw the name of the company in the Note, I recuse myself, and that is why the three per cent out of 100 per cent (of Government business) is important, because it is almost de minimis (small).
“And furthermore, when that financial institution on the three per cent of occasions has been successful, it (the benefit) did not go to my brother because he is merely an employee.
“The law makes provision and sets the test at where there may be a benefit to yourself or any family member of yours. And I have gone over and beyond what is required by the law, because there is absolutely no benefit to either myself or any family member as my brother is the employee of a publicly traded company.”
Young’s recusals
The majority of Young’s recusals occurred in 2020 (33) and 2022 (36).
In 2020 Young’s recusals included:
January:
• award of mandates to CIBC First Caribbean International Bank to arrange two eight-year fixed rate loans for UDeCOTT for partial project finance for the redevelopment of the Central Block of the Port of Spain General Hospital;
• award of a mandate to Scotiabank to arrange a five-year non-revolving fixed-rate loan facility to finance the construction of the San Fernando Magistrate’s Court;
• the award of a mandate to RBC Merchant Bank to arrange and fully underwrite seven-year fixed-rate loan notes for NIPDEC to meet the cost of procurement, storage and distribution of pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical items.
February 2020
• award of a mandate to NCB Global Finance Ltd to arrange a fixed-rate bond in the amount of up to TT$1.5 billion for budgetary support;
• variation of decisions pertaining to the reservation of the parcel of State land at Douglas Road, Barrackpore, for use by the Princes Town Regional Corporation for the establishment of a Muslim cemetery and the creation of an access road.
March
• the award of a mandate to Scotiabank to arrange and underwrite a four-year non-revolving fixed-rate loan facility to finance the outfitting of Tower D, International Waterfront Centre, to accommodate the relocation of the Civil High Court and the Civil Division of the Court of Appeal;
* administrative report of the Trinidad and Tobago International Financial Centre Management Company as at September 2019;
• award of a mandate to RBC Merchant Bank to arrange a $300 million nine-year fixed-rate loan note to meet the operating expenses of MTS.
April
* award of mandates to RBC Royal Bank, Ansa Merchant Bank and First Caribbean International Bank Limited for the provision of three loan facilities totalling US$72.3 million to refinance two existing Government guaranteed facilities held with Republic Bank Limited for Petrotrin;
• ratification of approval for the award of a mandate to FCB and Republic Bank to arrange and fully underwrite a GORTT US$102.3 million three-year 6.30-per cent fixed-rate bond to facilitate the redemption of existing Notes.
May
• award of a mandate to ANSA Merchant Bank to arrange a US $65.6 million five-year fixed-rate US dollar loan for CAL;
• proposal for the survey and excision of five acres of State land at the former Government farm in St Joseph, and the grant of an agricultural lease to Sprout Farm Limited for establishing a greenhouse facility;
• appointment of Credit Suisse and FCB as Co-Lead Managers/Arrangers for the issuance by GORTT of a bond of up to US$500 million on the International Capital Market;
• award of a mandate to NCB Global Finance Limited to provide a TT$125 million fixed-rate loan for WASA.
June
• award of a mandate to Republic Bank to arrange a 12-year fixed-rate bond of TT$600 million to facilitate the refinancing of an existing GORTT $600 million bond;
• proposal of the award of a mandate to JMMB Bank Trinidad and Tobago Limited to arrange a fixed-rate loan to facilitate the repayment of an existing UDeCOTT bond facility due to mature on October 31, 2020;
• award of a mandate to RBC Royal Bank to arrange and fully underwrite a six-year currency fixed-rate term loan for UDeCOTT to facilitate partial project finance for the redevelopment of the Central Bank of the PoS General Hospital.
2021
• award of a mandate to NCB Global Finance Limited to arrange and fully underwrite a seven-year fixed-rate term for NIPDEC;
• award of a mandate to NCB Global Finance for the provision of a fixed-rate Government-guaranteed syndicated loan for WASA to settlement outstanding obligations to Desalcott;
• realignment of the mandate of the T&T International Financial Centre Management Company;
• amendment of the decision in respect of the award of a mandate to NCB Global Finance to arrange a fixed-rate bond for the purpose of providing budgetary support for fiscal year 2020/2021.
Other recusals:
• award of a mandate to FCB to arrange a four-year fixed-rate amortising facility, on the request for the grant of concessions for the provision of public domestic telecommunications services;
• award of a mandate to Republic Bank to arrange a 12-year fixed-rate bond approval for funding for the continuation of ongoing projects under the Ministry of Education’s School Construction programme;
• approval of funding for priority projects and the establishment of a Cabinet-appointed Implementation Committee to interact with the private sector.