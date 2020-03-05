Former Barbados prime minister and chair of the Commonwealth Observer Group of the Guyana election Owen Arthur stated yesterday that the electoral process in Guyana was not followed.
Meanwhile, some businesses have closed and the envoys of the US, UK, Canada and the European Union said the full count of District 4 elections results was not completed and they questioned the credibility of the results released by Guyana’s Election Commission.
Arthur’s statement was released after Guyana’s Foreign Affairs Minister Karen Cummings informed international observers that she was told to revoke their accreditation.
Arthur’s statement read:
“Members of the Commonwealth Observer Group (COG) have been present at the Office of the Returning Officer, District 4 in Georgetown over the last 24 hours. This morning and this afternoon, 5 March 2020, I personally visited the said office. It is the clear view of the Group that the tabulation of the final election results has not yet been completed and verified according to the established procedures and relevant legal and statutory provisions.
“We strongly urge the Guyana Elections Commission and all parties involved to ensure the process properly follows the legal steps dictated by the laws of Guyana and is in line with the country’s international commitments”.
Earlier, Cummings met with the international and local observers in a room at the Command Centre of the District 4 returning officer’s office, on High and Hadfield streets, Georgetown, where she was accused of intimidating observers with her comments.
Arthur said, “I speak for the Commonwealth and I am not going to have, not me, the Commonwealth disrespected with a threat to take away accreditation of the Commonwealth. I will be speaking with the Commonwealth Secretary General shortly…I have a duty to her, to report accurately….I will not take it.”
Cummings then left the room and an apology was subsequently issued after a recording of the encounter between she and Arthur went viral.
Prior to this there was a bomb scare at the same building.
Members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) arrived on the scene and attempted to clear the building out but not one complied.
Last night after the contentious District 4 was declared to be have been won by Granger’s party, celebrations broke out throughout Guyana as supporters of the party filled the streets.
The Opposition was set to have a news conference at 8.30 p.m.
The following statement was released on behalf of the British High Commissioner Greg Quinn, the Canadian High Commissioner, Lilian Chaterjee, the ambassador of the European Union, Fernando Ponz Canto, and the Ambassador of the United States of America, Sarah-Ann Lynch:
“Based on our observation of today’s GECOM proceedings at their Region 4 office, and the fact that the full count was not completed, we question the credibility of the Region 4 results published by GECOM today. We urge the Guyana Elections Commission, and all relevant actors, to expeditiously complete the tabulation on the basis of the statement of polls. We call on all Guyanese to remain calm and patient, and for all leaders to exercise responsibility and restraint.”