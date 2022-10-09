CHIEF Justice Ivor Archie has been called upon by an attorney to sanction judges for their “tardiness” and giving reasons for their decisions in a timely manner.
The attorney, Anthony Manwah, last Wednesday issued a statement that judges ought to give the reasons for dismissing or ruling in favour of litigants at the time they were delivering their ruling.
It should never be afterwards, he said. Manwah alleged that in one of his cases at the Appeal Court the presiding justices threatened to dismiss the appeal he had brought on behalf of his client since he was unable to file any grounds for the appeal.
Manwah said this was not his fault. Instead, it had to do with the trial judge not giving his or her written ruling in a timely manner.
The attorney said he found this to be “alarming”.
“If it is not their business then whose business is it? It seems sometimes like litigants are coming up against a brick wall.
“I ask: ‘what is the appellant to do?’ How can he obtain the reasons when the judge does not give it? Can I compel the judge to do so? What else is he supposed to do? I am of the view that litigants must not be penalised for the incompetency and inefficiency of the court,” said Manwah.
He also opined that the Appeal Court’s position was “untenable and ludicrous”, and called on Archie to take immediate steps to change the “current court system which is archaic, dysfunctional and inefficient”.
In a previous letter written to Archie, Manwah stated that sanctions should be imposed on judges who fail to deliver their reasons for judgments as soon as they deliver their rulings.
“Too often the litigant has to bear the costs of the court’s incompetence and inefficiency, with absolutely no recourse,” he said.
In addition, the attorney said there appeared to be a lack of co-ordination between the two divisions (the High and Appeal courts).
He said his client should not be made to suffer because of judges “who simply appear not to care”.