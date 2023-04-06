Child abuse is rampant in Trinidad and Tobago.
This is evident based on data from the Children’s Authority, which show there were 1,697 reports of abuse in the past six months.
The Authority’s director of Outreach, Rhonda Gregoire-Roopchan, disclosed the statistics yesterday at an awareness campaign at the City Gate transport hub in Port of Spain, as part of a series of activities in April to mark Child Abuse Prevention Month.
She said among the cases, neglect was the most common, with sexual abuse a close second.
“Children between ten and 13 years old were most often the victims of abuse. However, even those three years old and younger are not spared the horrors of maltreatment,” Gregoire-Roopchan said.
“What does that say about us as a country and as a people? We must take the necessary steps to care for and protect our children. When they first come into the world, we find them adorable and sweet, and we coo over them and love them.
“Unfortunately, in some cases, somewhere along the line that changes, and some parents experience frustration, anger and even indifference. We must examine the reasons for this change in order for us to address it. We must do so as individuals, as parents, as communities, and as a nation.”
Gregoire-Roopchan said it is time to eradicate the scourge of child abuse.
“We must use this time to remind ourselves that we must ensure that, no matter our circumstances or the challenges that we face, we must make sure the children are okay.
“Too often, we think of child protection as the job of agencies like the Children’s Authority, the police, social work agencies, and other stakeholders in the child protection sector. Child protection is everybody’s business, however,” she said.
Unsupervised children
Children’s Authority acting deputy director Marlon Bascombe, who spoke earlier yesterday on radio station Red 96.7FM, said leaving children at home without supervision was also a major issue—as neighbours, friends and even family members were some of the main perpetrators of child abuse.
He said: “No type of abuse will be supported by the Authority, including corporal punishment. Leaving children home alone without supervision is a significant problem.
“Sometimes the children are not going to school and are not eating, and sometimes neighbours have to step in to feed them.
“Children are unattended without food, roaming the streets, where just over 500 cases of sexual abuse have been reported.
“In most instances, the perpetrators are known to the children, whom they know and trust.”
Pointing out that the Authority needed staff, he said:
“The Authority is in a transition period and seeking to get more staff.
“Members of the public call and see that help is not coming fast enough, but where the public is unaware is that the Authority is in the process of a transition exercise where we hope to have a lot more staff on board.
“We do need degree-qualified persons in behavioural sciences in social work primarily, with counselling experience and so on.”