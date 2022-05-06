Child abuse task force holds first meeting

Child abuse task force

 

The task force established to develop a plan for the implementation of the recommendations contained in a report of abuse at children’s homes has held its first meeting.

The meeting took place on Wednesday.

The task force aims to complete its work and submit a plan to Cabinet by early June, according to a release from the Gender and Child Affairs ­Ministry.

Minister of Gender and Child Affairs Ayanna Webster-Roy announced the formation of the task force on Monday, in response to a report compiled by a Cabinet-appointed team which investigated the abuse of children at children’s homes, rehabilitation centres and other institutions that provide residential care for children.

The report, which has been laid in Parliament, found that physical and sexual abuse as well as drug use and other issues had occurred at several children’s homes and institutions.

The report made a number of recommendations to combat abuse in child care facilities.

The task force, chaired by permanent secretary in the Ministry of Gender and Child Affairs Jacinta Bailey-Sobers, met for the first time on Wednesday to discuss key issues.

The ministry said there was robust discussion on the remit of the task force, areas of focus and the approach to be taken to accomplish the goal of completing the work plan within the given time-frame of six weeks.

“Members were given an opportunity to share key child-protection projects being implemented within their respective ministries and agencies, ­related to the recommendations ­contained in the report,” the ministry added.

It said the task force was divided into four working teams and each team will focus on the following areas under which the recommendations of the report are outlined, the release said.

“Members committed to the time-frames established and to advancing the work which has already started with respect to the implementation of some of the recommendations. The chairman expressed her confidence in the ability of the team to successfully accomplish its mandate and thanked members for their willingness to be a part of the development of the framework for bringing about the changes required to strengthen the mechanisms to safeguard the vulnerable children in homes and community residences.”

The ministry said it will provide the necessary support to the task force in the coming weeks, with the intended outcome being a safe and enabling environment for the development of all children in the care of the State.

