Child among 32 deaths

A “female child” was among 32 additional Covid-19 deaths reported for the 24 hours preceding yesterday’s daily clinical update from The Ministry of Health.
This brings the death toll for December, 2021 to 454 people.
The total number of Covid-19 deaths since the pandemic started stood at 2,612 people at the time of the update. According to additional data provided on the ministry’s website, the fatalities reported yesterday were 14 elderly men, seven elderly women, eight middle-aged men, two middle-aged women and one female child.
The ministry said 17 people had “multiple co-morbidities including a mix of diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, lung disease, Alzheimer’s Disease, cancer, epilepsy and a history of strokes”.
Seven each had only one co-morbidity already mentioned or Sickle Cell disease, the ministry stated.
Eight people had no known medical conditions.
The ministry also reported 451 new Covid-19 infections, based on samples taken between December 16-19, 2021. The total number of active cases now stands at 15,610
This increased the total number of cases since T&T recorded its first infection (March 12, 2020) to 85,873.
To date a total of 487,240 people have been tested at private and public facilities.
A total of 509 people are in hospital, 209 positive patients are in step-down facilities and 26 are in State quarantine facilities.
A total of 14,441 people are in home self-isolation.
Vaccinations:
A total of 660,103 people are now fully vaccinated, of which 47,013 were immunised with a single dose regime.