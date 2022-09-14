Child dies after choking on food

AN infant girl died last week after allegedly choking while being fed a meal of mashed potatoes.

The 11-month-old was pronounced dead at her family’s apartment at Eastern Main Road, Manzanilla.

The child’s 28-year-old mother, a Venezuelan national, was at her workplace in Sangre Grande when the incident occurred, police said.

The child would have celebrated her first birthday on September 29.

A police report said the incident occurred on September 6 when, around 5 p.m., the child’s godmother, a 43-year-old Venezuelan national who lives at the same address, was feeding the infant.

Police were told that when the child began choking on the food, the godmother called out for help, and the landlord came to her assistance.

The Emergency Health Services were contacted, and paramedics gave directions on the phone for infant cardio-pulmonary resuscitation, which police were told was administered to the child.

Paramedics also arrived at the scene and attempted to resuscitate the child, but without success.

Sgt Bhim, PCs West and Francois, of the Manzanilla Police Station, responded and observed the lifeless body of the infant girl on the ground, clad in a diaper and wrapped in a multi-coloured sheet.

Police interviewed witnesses to the incident.

A district medical officer responded and ordered the body removed to the Sangre Grande mortuary, pending a post-mortem at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.

PC West is continuing enquiries.

