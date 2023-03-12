CHILD PREDATORS

Within hours of the Facebook profile of 15-year-old “Selina Ali” going live, it was flooded with disturbing messages from adult men.
They were all told they were speaking with a child.
It did not matter.
Some asked for photos of the girl, others asked to meet, and one sent a graphic photo of self-harm to the account.
Then there was the 22-year-old plumber, who was among more than a hundred men who reached out to the teenager.
Within ten minutes of starting a message chat and without any way of verifying whom he was messaging with, he sent a photograph of himself, naked and aroused, and asked if the girl could send him photos in return.
And in a truly sickening act, he sent a video of himself masturbating.
The predators
“Sweetness love your sweet lips sexy,” wrote one visibly older man, whose age was listed on his profile as being 54.
When Selina indicated her age to be 15, the man replied, “Love to get a date sweetie. Send me a picture of you beautiful. That’s really good sexy, send me a picture sweetie.”
The Rio Claro man’s profile depicted himself holding a young child on its cover photo.
In his messages to Selina, he claimed to be 19.
Not a real girl
But Selina was no teenage girl.
The account’s profile picture was created by the Sunday Express last two Fridays ago using an artificial intelligence (AI) generator and made younger by photo-editing software.
It was our attempt to gauge the scale of online grooming in Trinidad and Tobago.
Our Facebook profile listed the teen’s interests and likes, and her cover photo was a screenshot from a popular animated children’s TV show, SpongeBob, with her and her age (15) listed publicly in Facebook’s “intro” section at the top left corner of its profile page.
The page was suspended by Facebook hours after its creation.
But by then, we estimated that all but five of the 69 messages received by the profile were sent by men over the age of 20—the eldest, a 58-year-old man who claimed to be from Penal.
A few of these accounts began their messages by offering information about their personal lives, others asking for intimate details of Selina’s personal and family life.
More than five of the accounts attempted to video call the profile, others asking for a WhatsApp number.
“Way you from. I just don’t like any trouble? You on whatsapp? Hope I am not in trouble for texting you. Can I see a pic of u please. Between us. Weather for river or beach,” wrote a 34-year-old man, who claimed to be 25.
“Good morning pretty girl. U look like an Asian princess I would have sent a picture for you but I too young lol...If you wasn’t so young, I would have asked u to come live with me. Cook food make money,” wrote a 36-year-old man who later offered to purchase Selina a phone card to allow her to speak with him while at school.
His location was not available on Facebook.
“U look older doh...U on whatsapp?” wrote a 24-year-old Princes Town man after enquiring on the profile’s age.
“Would it be ok with you if i call u a little? it would have been better if we talked,” he said after relaying personal details about his family life.
The Sunday Express did nothing to initiate conversations with any of these men, instead responding sporadically to their enquiries with brief details about the fictional child.
And as the profile was restored by Facebook, the total incurring messages from men had reached approximately 110.
By Thursday, the account had amassed 481 friends and 230 friend requests, the majority of whom appeared to be older and male.
We shut down the account yesterday afternoon at 2.47 p.m. after the plumber shared his nakedness. (• See story on Page 5)
Child abuse and grooming
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) was not surprised by the conduct of the men who reached out to this “child”.
“The issue of predators preying on minors is a national shame of epidemic proportions, fuelled by the ease with which they can operate on social media apps, and the fact that almost every child now has a smartphone, and is one click away, 24 hours a day. Parents, take note,” a member of the Child Protection Unit told the Sunday Express.
In 2019, the Children’s Authority estimated that 23 per cent of child abuse reports received in that year were cases of Child Sexual Abuse (CSA), reaching 23.9 per cent by 2022.
Victims of CSA are, according to the authority, mostly within the ten-to-13 age group (28.24 per cent), followed by the 14-to-15 age group (24.34 per cent), as per data from 2022. The youngest recorded reports of CSA, the authority says, is between zero and two years old.
The authority could not confirm how much CSA occurs locally online.
But in response to the Sunday Express via e-mail on Friday, the authority said predators were likely to use various forms of social media, chat rooms, gaming sites and online forums to engage with child victims.
“They may begin by complimenting the child or discussing shared interests in an attempt to gain their friendship. After establishing a friendly interaction, the predator may introduce sexual topics, or send explicit images or videos to the child. This may establish a kind of ‘special relationship’ or ‘shared secret’,” the authority said.
The most vulnerable age group (11-15), it said, were typically at a stage of development in which one is establishing a sense of self and identity.
Within this age group, children are more likely to experiment, test boundaries and take risks in their pursuit of identity, it said.
As such, the authority says children at this stage are likely to befriend people who make them “feel special and give them a sense of esteem and belongingness”.
The authority said this group was also more vulnerable to engaging in romantic or sexual relationships while seeking to build external relationships in the peer circle, even with strangers who befriend them.
Sparsely reported
According to a senior member of the Trinidad and Tobago Child Protection Unit last week, although reports of online grooming in the country were sparse, the unit believes that with the advent of technology, instances of online grooming had increased over time.
The unit has engaged in sensitisation exercises over the years to educate parents about the risk.
“We know with the rise of social media and access, children could be easily lured on the Internet. We do a lot of sensitisations in the schools, in parent/teacher settings, in different communities. We even partner with a lot of NGOs (non-governmental organisations) and other Government ministries for outreach and education to the public to make parents aware. We are quite aware that it may be happening, just not reported as often,” she said.
The senior member of the unit, who asked not to be identified by name, told the Sunday Express that she was unsure whether the interactions made with Selina’s profile were prosecutable by law.
However, she said she suspected that online grooming happens frequently in Trinidad and Tobago, with some missing-children reports stemming from young children’s interactions with older men online.
“Some of the missing girls, missing children would meet people on the Web and run away to meet them in person. What we recognise is a lot of these girls do not disclose much to us about these activities. We offer psychosocial support, but you can’t force people to do what they can’t do, what they don’t want to do. It is an effect of the grooming,” she said.
Regardless of the power imbalance, she said local society tended to place blame on victims of CSA rather than the perpetrators.
“We live in a society where they like to victim blame and shame, and less attention is paid to the perpetrator. If a child is encouraged to leave home and meet a person, the wrong person or the bad person in this picture is the adult who lured the child to meet him or her. But society has a way of blaming and shaming, and that causes victims and survivors to not want to co-operate and come forward so perpetrators can be held accountable,” she said.
She called on parents to be diligent and to maintain open relationships with their children to allow a line of conversation between the two.
As social media and online access grows, so does the risk when children are left unsupervised, she said.
Earlier this month, an official list of convicted sex offenders was made public for the first time via an online sex offenders registry.
Called the Trinidad and Tobago Public Sex Offenders Website, the registry comes from the TTPS and currently contains the names, photographs, locations and details of the offences of 16 men convicted of sex crimes.
The offences include rape, grievous sexual assault, buggery, indecent assault, sexual touching, and sex with a female under 14 years of age.
The Children’s Authority lists the following as signs of online grooming:
• sending the child many messages
• telling the child to keep their conversations a secret
• asking questions to see if a child is alone in a room
• asking the child for other forms of contact and trying to meet with the child alone
• sending sexual messages that could be disguised as compliments or questions about past sexual experience
• trying to get personal information about the child or where they live
• manipulating children to send photos or blackmailing them with photos the child may have already sent
• providing gifts to the child which cannot be explained by the child.