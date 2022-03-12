‘Children are starving’

The relatives of women and children who are in a refugee camp in Syria are hoping the people of Trinidad and Tobago can join their appeals for their repatriation to this country.
A paid newspaper advertisement on Thursday stated that the guardians and relatives are calling for volunteers to aid in the process of repatriation, rehabilitation and reintegration of the women and children in the camps in Syria and Iraq.
“From the fall of the Islamic State in 2019 to March 2022, children who left T&T for Syria carried by their parent/parents without choice, 38 children, 31 children born in Syria, and four in Iraq of T&T parentage have remained in substandard camps because the T&T Government has not done its duty to repatriate these children to T&T,” the advertisement stated.
The advertisement claims the Trinidad and Tobago Government has failed in its duty to bring these women and children home.
However, in April 2021, High Court Judge Joan Charles ruled that it cannot order the Minister of National Security to repatriate a group of 12 women and children being held at a refugee camp in northern Syria.
The judge stated there was no legislative nor a policy framework in place for repatriating nationals from war zones.
She also stated that the minister does not have the legal power or discretion to repatriate or facilitate the repatriation of these nationals.
A judicial review application and a constitutional claim brought by the families of 12 women and children being held at the camp was dismissed by the judge.
Suffering in camps
The Express spoke to Tajmeed Ali, whose phone number was on the advertisement.
He said his six grandchildren and two daughters-in-law are in the Al-Roj refugee camp in Syria.
Three of the six grandchildren, ages three to 12 years old, were born in Syria, he said. Ali said two of his sons were killed in Syria. They left Trinidad in 2015.
He said his younger son was studying in Saudi Arabia, and then returned to Trinidad.
Both sons went to Saudi Arabia to try to live there, but then moved to Turkey and, from there, they went to Syria to teach, he added.
“The ISIS told them they cannot just teach, they have to be trained militarily,” he said. They were killed at ages 28 and 32.
He said their wives and children were all in Al-Hawl refugee camp after a “massacre” in 2019, and then they were moved to Al-Roj.
Ali claimed they are suffering in those camps having been placed there by the Kurds. He said sometimes he speaks to them if they get an opportunity to call.
He claimed authorities in charge of the camp just need a green light from the Trinidad and Tobago Government to return the T&T women and children to their homeland.
They are not fighters
Ali said the people in Trinidad are being given the impression that if the women and children return home they will “cause trouble and look to blow up things”.
“We want to let the people know that these are little children ages one to 12, and they are in a camp that is very terrible to live, and we would like to get them back.
“They are not any fighters, the children starving, eating rubbish, that’s what we want them to know so the people of Trinidad and Tobago can see in their hearts what is happening,” he said.
He said the Government has opened doors to thousands of Venezuelans, some of whom are criminals.
“We have Trinidadian children who were born here, we have their birth certificates and they are saying they cannot verify that,” he said.
Ali said he hopes that the Government members, in particular Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi and Energy Minister Stuart Young, would ensure these innocent children are returned home.