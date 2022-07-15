CHILDREN ILLEGALLY DETAINED

Last Wednesday—the morning of the 29th birthday of her missing son—Gangoo drove for an hour and a half to the La Divina Pastora Roman Catholic Church in Siparia and poured out her hurting but hopeful heart.

Gangoo placed her offerings at the feet of the statue, which has a history entwined in the lives of Roman Catholics and Hindu devotees for more than 250 years, who seek the divine compassion that only Siparee Mai—also called “Mother Durga, Mother Lakshmi, Mother Kali and Mother Mary”—has to offer.