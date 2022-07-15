CHILDREN ILLEGALLY DETAINED

ATTORNEYS for a group of Venezuelan children who are currently detained at the Heliport in Chaguaramas have indicated their intention to file civil proceedings against the State for unlawful detention.
Their threat follows yesterday’s ruling by five law lords at the Privy Council that the policy of the Office of the Attorney General to keep migrant children detained without issuing deportation orders in their names was unlawful.
Hearing the appeal were Lords Reed, Kitchin, Hamblen, Stephens and Lloyd-Jones.
While the appeal was brought on behalf of only one boy and his mother, the ruling has a ripple effect that will allow other migrant children who had been detained “pending deportation”, without deportation orders in their names, to file civil claims against the State.
The Express understands that in anticipation of yesterday’s ruling, a team of attorneys, led by Gerald Ramdeen, has already issued pre-action protocol letters to the AG’s Office. With the delivery of the judgment, Ramdeen said during a telephone interview yesterday that by today, action will be filed at the High Court.
“This group of 13 children will all be filing action against the State, and that will amount to millions of dollars that will have to be paid out by the State. And it is not just those who are still in detention. All those children who were deported without deportation orders are now entitled to sue,” said Ramdeen.
The children formed part of a larger group of asylum seekers, including adults, who illegally arrived in this country on a pirogue on November 17, 2020.
They were detained, placed on the pirogue by Coast Guard officers and sent back to sea, but returned to Trinidad on November 24.
Since then, they have been detained at the Heliport.
Self-induced detentions
From that time, there had been a slew of legal proceedings brought on behalf of one particular child and his mother as a test case that began at the High Court, went to the Court of Appeal and ultimately ended at the Privy Council.
Ramdeen, together with attorney Dayadai Harripaul, was seeking to have the court order that the Chief Immigration Officer release the two.
While the attorneys were able to have the court prevent the State from deporting the boy and his mother, they failed in their attempts at both the High and Appeal Court to have them set free.
This is because the two also have a constitutional claim pending before the High Court challenging the decision of the Coast Guard to place them back on the vessel “to return home” when they first arrived in this country.
The local courts had found that their detentions were “self-induced” because of their decision to pursue constitutional claim.
The Privy Council again did not order that they be released, but it found that since November 2020 to March 16, on the eve of the Privy Council hearing, when a deportation order was actually issued in the boy’s name, he had been unlawfully detained.
That is a period of 15 months.
“For that amount of time,” said Ramdeen, “that is going to be a huge sum the State will have to pay.”
Ramdeen: Unlawful policy
In all, three grounds of appeal were argued.
The first ground was that it was illegal for the child to remain in detention with intent to deport him, without a deportation order issued in his name.
The Ministry of National Security had issued such an order in the name of the boy’s mother, but not in his. Attorneys for the State contended that order covered both mother and child, but the law lords disagreed. They said Section 16 of the Immigration Act made it clear that before a person is to be deported from Trinidad and Tobago, an order must be issued in the name of the person to be deported.
With regard to the order that was issued in the name of the boy the day prior to the Privy Council appeal, the panel said this was a legitimate one and, therefore, his attorneys were free to file whatever proceedings they desired at the local courts to have it quashed.
On the third ground of what a “reasonable time” for a person to be detained prior to deportation, the law lords, while they agreed with the arguments by Ramdeen, said the local courts would be better suited to determine exactly what the “reasonable time” of detention was.
Appearing along with Ramdeen and Harripaul was attorney Tom Richards, while attorneys Peter Knox QC, Fyard Hosein SC and Robert Strang, instructed by Charles Russell Speechlys LLP (London) appeared for the Office of the Attorney General.
Unlawful executive action
In a media release issued following the ruling, Ramdeen said the decision of the Privy Council evidences the blatant incompetence of successive ministers of national security of this Government who promulgated, approved, oversaw and implemented a totally unlawful policy of detention and deportation of children.
He said each child who was subject to this policy now has a legitimate claim against the State for the actions that were suffered by them. Of this group alone that entered the country with (name of the boy called), each of those 13 minors will now commence proceedings against the State for the unlawfulness that they suffered under the hands of this administration, he added.
“The decision delivered today (yesterday) by the Judicial Committee evidences and reinforces the importance and significance of the quality of justice that is enjoyed by the people and citizens of this country having access to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council. It remains the greatest from of protection that is enjoyed by the people of this country against unlawful executive action of this administration,” Ramdeen said.