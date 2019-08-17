Children lived with 3 bodies, traumatised

“I want my mummy.” That was the cry of a four-year-old girl who is being treated for severe dehydration at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Her eight-month-old brother is also being treated at hospital.

The children were found crying and in blood-soaked clothing in a Penal house, sitting next to the decomposing bodies of their parents and uncle on Thursday.

They are under guard by police officers of the Child Protection Unit.

Relatives said the children will require counselling as they appeared traumatised by the incident. And they will be cared for by their older brother and other relatives, the Sunday Express was told yesterday.

"I want my mummy." That was the cry of a four-year-old girl who is being treated for severe dehydration at the San Fernando General Hospital. Her eight-month-old brother is also being treated at hospital.

