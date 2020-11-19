Children’s Authority: 4,000 cases of abuse every year

The Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago has called on citizens to defend the rights of all children.
In a statement in observance of World Children’s Day today, the Authority said: “It is the human right of every child to grow up in a safe and nurturing environment that is free from abuse, exploitation, harassment or neglect.
“However, this is not the reality in Trinidad and Tobago, as the Authority continues to receive over 4,000 cases of abuse every year and children continue to be abused by those whom they trust.”
The Authority said yesterday data collected through reports to its hotline “continue to show sexual abuse, physical abuse and neglect, as the top three types of abuse experienced by children”.
It said since the start of Covid-19 in March, the Authority “has seen a growing number of children who are lacking care and guardianship, being emotionally abused and in need of supervision”.
On World Children’s Day, the Authority said it was urging the national community to pledge to put the safety of children first and to join it and all stakeholders as it seeks “to defend and support child rights and make child protection everybody’s business”.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Authority said it has had to find alternative ways to promote the issues of child rights.
As a result, the Authority said it hosted an art competition for children, as part of its efforts to give children an opportunity to share their views on child rights.
The children’s art and the animation can be viewed on the Authority’s website at www.ttchildren.org and Facebook page @childrensauthoritytt.
Covid-19 casualties
In celebration of World Children’s Day 2020 today President Paula-Mae Weekes has noted that children have been one of the more worrisome casualties of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In a statement yesterday, the President said: “While they have lower mortality rates than older groups, they are experiencing an interruption they can ill afford in their formal schooling. Those who already contend with the disadvantages brought on by poverty have been hit by a double whammy, as they may lack not only devices and connectivity, but also access to regular and nutritious meals normally supplied under the school feeding programme.
“Without the strict structure of face-to-face schooling, it is easy for children to waste precious time or, worse yet, become involved in antisocial activity. Some are deprived of the temporary reprieve provided by their schools from unsafe or otherwise unhealthy home environments and also any opportunity to discreetly inform teachers or other caring adults about their unhappy and unfortunate circumstances.”
Vital roles in
children’s lives
Commending those who play vital roles in the lives of children, the President said: “One cannot think of the nation’s children without thinking of its teachers, and how they have had to adjust quickly to a new way of interacting with their charges and the technological platforms they are expected to use. It is imperative that they be adequately equipped and trained to meet the fast-changing needs of our education system in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.”
The current National Virtual Consultation on education is long overdue, she said, adding that “we can only hope that it will bear good fruit and redound to the benefit of students, teachers and other educators way beyond 2020.”
Weekes urged citizens to uphold the rights of every child, leaving none behind.
She said: “We can leave no stone unturned in ensuring that our children receive the care, protection, guidance and encouragement they need to grow and thrive. The rights of children to life, health, education and self-expression, among others, are outlined by the Convention on the Rights of the Child, to which Trinidad and Tobago became a signatory in 1991. These are the minimum standards by which we must measure our progress to ensure that we are doing our utmost for our most precious assets.”