Children’s Authority to get $150m, says Imbert

Colm Imbert

Colm Imbert

The Children’s Authority will receive its highest allocation since inception, with an injection of $150 million, Finance Minister Colm Imbert has said.

In winding up the debate of the motion to adopt the second report of the Standing Finance Committee report at the Parliament sitting, on Wednesday, Imbert sought to rubbish criticism by Princes Town MP Barry Padarath with respect to the funding of the Authority.

Imbert said the Government is supplementing the allocation for the Children’s Authority in this fiscal year by $62 million.

“It will be the highest amount of money ever allocated to the Children’s Authority since its inception... This year, the Children’s Authority will be getting in the vicinity of $150 million—three times what they got under the former UNC administration,” he said.

Imbert said the $3.8 billion in supplementary funding for fiscal 2023 is going to pay suppliers and address a backlog of arrears.

“This money will go to put cash into our economy and boost economic activity,” he said.

Responding to the Opposition’s arguments, Imbert asked if they wanted the Government to “take back” the money allocated.

He listed a number of allocations to various ministries and ­entities.

Imbert said the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) is getting $100 million to deal with infrastructure.

The Education Ministry is getting $105 million to make payment of arrears to contractors for work on schools.

He said the National Security Ministry will be getting some $4 million to provide for parts and servicing of emergency tenders for the Fire Service, plus another $2 million for safety helmets and medical supplies. The Attorney General’s office will get $14 million to go toward legal aid to assist poor people who cannot pay attorneys.

He said over $300 million will be allocated to the various regional health authorities (RHAs) for supplies and equipment.

Imbert boasted Central Statistical Office (CSO) data showed that in 2022 within the non-energy sector, the manufacturing sector, excluding petrochemicals and LNG, expanded by 16.5 per cent.

He said the report stated that the biggest increase was in food and beverages, which surged by 27.6 per cent during the fist nine months of 2022.

The textile sector, he said, increased by three per cent, and professional and technical services increased by 61.4 per cent.

GDP, $190 billion

He said, in 2015, when the UNC demitted office, the country’s GDP was $160 billion and, in 2023, it is $190 billion.

He also criticised economist Dr Roger Hosein, whom he said “poured cold water” on anything positive about the economy.

“That particular individual Roger Hosein received a $2 million contract from the Ministry of Planning, Bhoe Tewarie, under the UNC in the 2010 to 2015 period, and I say that without fear of contradiction,” he said.

Imbert said further that last year some $1.5 billion was spent on the fuel subsidy and another $1.6 billion this year.

The Finance (Supplementation and Variation of Appropriation) (Financial Year 2023) Bill, 2023, was passed in the Lower House with unanimous votes from the Government and Opposition benches just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Locked in a ‘black hole’

Locked in a ‘black hole’

“I THOUGHT I was going to die.”

These were the words of firearms dealer Brent Thomas, 61, in a sworn affidavit in which he detailed the horror he endured at the hands of the police in Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados.

Thomas stated that he was locked up in a “black hole” in the Maloney Police Station, handcuffed and dragged across his hotel room in Barbados, placed in a cage at the back of a police vehicle, violently forced into an aircraft, and spent days in a facility where he was forced to defecate in a hole in the ground.

Children’s Authority to get $150m, says Imbert

Children’s Authority to get $150m, says Imbert

The Children’s Authority will receive its highest allocation since inception, with an injection of $150 million, Finance Minister Colm Imbert has said.

In winding up the debate of the motion to adopt the second report of the Standing Finance Committee report at the Parliament sitting, on Wednesday, Imbert sought to rubbish criticism by Princes Town MP Barry Padarath with respect to the funding of the Authority.

SAVANNAH MYSTERY SOLVED

SAVANNAH MYSTERY SOLVED

Decades of what neighbours described as a difficult life ended tragically for a Diego Martin mother of five whose body was found in the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on Monday evening.

After days of no leads, police yesterday confirmed the body was that of Gabrielle Raphael, who turned 25 years old last Friday.

Kamla calls for Barbados enquiry

Kamla calls for Barbados enquiry

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-­Bissessar has written to Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, calling for a full enquiry into the “abduction” of Trinidad and Toba­go national Brent Thomas from Barba­dos.

In her letter dated May 10, 2023, Persad-Bissessar noted the judgment delivered by Justice Devindra Rampersad in the High Court of Trinidad and Tobago on April 25, and said: “The chilling facts outlined in the judgment represent a blotch in our nation’s democracy. It raises serious concerns of extra-­judicial exercise of coercive powers by the law enforcement bodies of both our sovereign nations.

MovieTowne cinemas increase ticket prices

MovieTowne cinemas increase ticket prices

If you want to see a movie at MovieTowne, next weekend, be prepared to pay more for a ticket.

Patrons at all MovieTowne cineplexes will have to pay $10 more to see their favourite movies in regular and 3D formats.

T&T not in bad shape

T&T not in bad shape

THIS country’s economy is not doing as badly as some naysayers would like you to believe, Fi…

Recommended for you