Children’s Authority to get $150m, says Imbert

The Children’s Authority will receive its highest allocation since inception, with an injection of $150 million, Finance Minister Colm Imbert has said.
In winding up the debate of the motion to adopt the second report of the Standing Finance Committee report at the Parliament sitting, on Wednesday, Imbert sought to rubbish criticism by Princes Town MP Barry Padarath with respect to the funding of the Authority.
Imbert said the Government is supplementing the allocation for the Children’s Authority in this fiscal year by $62 million.
“It will be the highest amount of money ever allocated to the Children’s Authority since its inception... This year, the Children’s Authority will be getting in the vicinity of $150 million—three times what they got under the former UNC administration,” he said.
Imbert said the $3.8 billion in supplementary funding for fiscal 2023 is going to pay suppliers and address a backlog of arrears.
“This money will go to put cash into our economy and boost economic activity,” he said.
Responding to the Opposition’s arguments, Imbert asked if they wanted the Government to “take back” the money allocated.
He listed a number of allocations to various ministries and entities.
Imbert said the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) is getting $100 million to deal with infrastructure.
The Education Ministry is getting $105 million to make payment of arrears to contractors for work on schools.
He said the National Security Ministry will be getting some $4 million to provide for parts and servicing of emergency tenders for the Fire Service, plus another $2 million for safety helmets and medical supplies. The Attorney General’s office will get $14 million to go toward legal aid to assist poor people who cannot pay attorneys.
He said over $300 million will be allocated to the various regional health authorities (RHAs) for supplies and equipment.
Imbert boasted Central Statistical Office (CSO) data showed that in 2022 within the non-energy sector, the manufacturing sector, excluding petrochemicals and LNG, expanded by 16.5 per cent.
He said the report stated that the biggest increase was in food and beverages, which surged by 27.6 per cent during the fist nine months of 2022.
The textile sector, he said, increased by three per cent, and professional and technical services increased by 61.4 per cent.
GDP, $190 billion
He said, in 2015, when the UNC demitted office, the country’s GDP was $160 billion and, in 2023, it is $190 billion.
He also criticised economist Dr Roger Hosein, whom he said “poured cold water” on anything positive about the economy.
“That particular individual Roger Hosein received a $2 million contract from the Ministry of Planning, Bhoe Tewarie, under the UNC in the 2010 to 2015 period, and I say that without fear of contradiction,” he said.
Imbert said further that last year some $1.5 billion was spent on the fuel subsidy and another $1.6 billion this year.
The Finance (Supplementation and Variation of Appropriation) (Financial Year 2023) Bill, 2023, was passed in the Lower House with unanimous votes from the Government and Opposition benches just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday.