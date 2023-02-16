Low salaries and staff burnout are some of the reasons why the Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago is severely understaffed, the Authority’s acting director, Sharon Morris-Cummings, has said.
The challenges the Authority faces with respect to staffing and funding were areas of concern at the Parliament’s Public Accounts Meeting yesterday, where Opposition Senator Jearlean John noted the data and argued that “sexual abuse is out of control”.
She asked what was being done to save children.
Morris-Cummings said 942 workers are required but as of February 15, 2023, the organisation had 236 staff members.
She said that recommendations from the Judith Jones report into children’s homes were being implemented.
This includes the restructuring of the Authority and under a two-year transformation process which started in 2022, staffing and other issues will be addressed.
She said when the Authority commenced operations in 2015, it was estimated that it would receive 1,200 reports annually based on available data from other agencies.
That number was far higher as more than 3,000 reports were received in the first year and thereafter there is an average of 4,000 reports of abuse of children every year, Morris-Cummings said.
She said the cases of abuse are increasing in number and complexity and Covid-19 added another layer of complexity.
Morris-Cummings said low compensation packages made it difficult to attract people to fill the vacancies which are usually three-year contract positions.
In response to questions from Government Minister Adrian Leonce, Morris-Cummings said there was a high attrition rate at the Authority and for the period January to December 2022 there were 40 resignations.
The staff count as of February 15, 2023, was 236 members.
She said employees leave for greener pastures, higher pay packages and former employees are now managers in other organisations.
She said when people are interviewed for jobs at the Authority they decline the job offers because of the low salary.
Morris-Cummings said they are working towards offering enhanced compensation packages, but noted there is a process to be followed.
“When I saw the CPO and the issue of the four per cent, I asked the finance manager to find out how do we get that four per cent in the interim,” she said.
She said there was also the issue of “staff burnout”, as one employee handled up to 100 cases.
All children fall under the Authority’s protection, including foreign nationals, and there are some 50 Venezuelan children who are also in the Authority’s care.
Morris-Cummings said the entire transitioning process of the Authority is projected to be fully implemented by November 2024, but staffing issues will be addressed before that with an estimated 451 people to be employed in 2023.
She said a chief executive officer (CEO) position for the Authority is expected to be filled by April/May this year.
Funding issues
Opposition MP Davendranath Tancoo suggested that there was a pattern of a lack of funding for the Authority and he accused the Office of the Prime Minister of “sabotage” with respect to the operations of the Authority.
Finance manager Steve Mulrain said the Authority was hoping to achieve 97 per cent of funding for the implementation of its strategic plan in 2023.
He noted the numbers have increased over the years from 47 per cent in 2018.
Acting permanent secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister Vijay Gangapersad noted that there has been an increase in allocation over the years starting in 2016 of $28 million, 2017—$38 million, 2018—$56 million and 2019—$65 million.
He said representation was made to the Finance Ministry to ensure the funding to 97 per cent of what is required is provided this year.
Both John and Independent Senator Cherisse Seepersad expressed concern about what appears to be a lack of public information with respect to child abuse and promoting loving homes.
Morris-Cummings said they advertised but acknowledged the Authority need to ramp this up.
Mulrain said the Authority has $2.8 million allocated this year for advertising and another $500,00 through project funding via social media platforms.