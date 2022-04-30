CHILDREN'S HOMES STAFF AT FAULT

Four people were killed along the East-West Corridor between Thursday night and yesterday morning.

These four killings, along with the murder of a man in Ste Madeleine on Thursday night, have pushed the murder toll up to 172.

The deceased are Corey Benjamin, 37, Anthony Richards, 27, Nikoli McDonald, 19, Jossim Assing, 21, and Omesh Alan Sinanan, 20.