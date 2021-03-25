Chinese ambassador: It’s safe;

The safety and effectiveness of Chinese vaccines are earning recognition across the world, says Chinese Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago Fang Qiu.
China has offered 100,000 doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has said this vaccine gift has been accepted as T&T awaits World Health Organisation (WHO) approval of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.
Sinopharm is currently being evaluated by the WHO, and its utilisation in T&T will only take place following WHO’s approval.
In a statement on Wednesday night, the ambassador noted China has carried out vaccine research and development and production co-operation with a dozen or so countries, attracting more than 100,000 volunteers of over 100 nationalities.
“Altogether, 17 Chinese vaccines have entered clinical trials. While managing to meet the enormous vaccination demand at home for the huge population, China has striven to provide and export vaccines to over 100 countries,” he stated.
“The safety and effectiveness of Chinese vaccines are earning recognition across the world. We have joined COVAX, under which China has undertaken to provide an initial ten million doses for emergency use in developing countries,” stated Fang.
Noting that in response to a United Nations (UN) appeal, China donated vaccines to peacekeepers from various countries, Fang stated: “We are also ready to work with the International Olympic Committee to provide vaccines to Olympians. It is our hope that Chinese vaccines will inject more confidence and hope into the global fight against the virus.”
Sudden onslaught
The deadly Covid-19 outbreak emanated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019.
The WHO declared Covid-19 a pandemic in March 2020.
The ambassador noted China was among the first to contain the virus.
“Faced with the sudden onslaught of Covid-19, the Chinese government has followed the people-centred approach, put the safety and health of every person front and centre, and made every effort to safeguard the life and safety of the people.
“China was among the first to contain the virus, to carry out international co-operation against Covid-19, to reopen the economy safely and restore economic growth,” he stated.
China, he added, also extended a helping hand to many nations providing anti-pandemic assistance to over 150 countries and nine international organisations.
“We did our utmost to stand with the rest of the world in a joint fight, carrying out the largest emergency humanitarian operations since the founding of the People’s Republic of China and making our contribution to the global pandemic response,” he stated.
China is a committed front-runner in promoting international vaccine co-operation and a steadfast advocate for equitable vaccine distribution, he added.
T&T and China
The ambassador stated China will work with Trinidad and Tobago to safeguard the health of its people.
He noted that on March 16, 2021, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Rowley held a meeting by phone, during which both leaders exchanged views and reached consensuses on vaccines co-operation.
He said the Chinese government quickly responded to this country’s need for vaccines.
“As a deliverable of this top-level interaction, the Chinese government has worked in real earnest to decide on this donation in a very short period of time to support T&T for its efforts to safeguard the health of its people,” he stated.
He added that China will also facilitate T&T’s procurement of Chinese vaccines.
“This is a new testimony to China and T&T standing in solidarity and brotherhood to fight against this pandemic,” he stated.
“This donation is a concrete action of implementing President Xi’s promise to the world that China’s vaccines will be a global public good, especially for developing countries, to make China’s contribution to vaccines equity, accessibility and affordability worldwide,” he added.
“China is walking its talk on achieving the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind and a global community of health for all,” boasted Fang.
Post-Covid era
The ambassador further pointed out that China has provided anti-pandemic supplies and technical assistance for T&T through various channels, including a donation of 100,000 medical masks to T&T last year.
China is also setting eyes on the post-Covid era.
Fang said China is willing to work together with T&T to consolidate co-operation in such traditional areas as energy, telecommunications and infrastructure, and actively explore collaboration in new energy, digital economy, inter-connectivity and other emerging areas, lifting the comprehensive co-operative partnership to new levels.
“The embassy and myself have been working closely with our T&T colleagues and friends from governmental units of foreign affairs, national security, health and others. We hope that this pandemic could soon be over and this lovely country and people could have their life back to normal,” he stated.
Tough battle
Noting concerns that some countries are hoarding vaccines and manipulating distribution, Fang said:
“At this moment, humanity is still in a tough battle with Covid-19. The coronavirus is our common enemy, defeating the virus is our mission. Solidarity and co-operation are our only option,” he said.
Vaccines, he added, are a powerful weapon against the virus and bring hope for saving lives, as he expressed concern about the politicising of the virus.
“Vaccines concern the rights to health, subsistence and development of the people, hence the priority of our current endeavours.
“However, certain countries are obsessed with politicising the virus, stigmatising other nations and manipulating vaccines distributions, while turning back on their people suffering, even dying from the pandemic,” he stated.
“Some countries are hoarding large quantities of vaccines far over their actual needs, but refusing to provide assistance to other countries, even their own allies,” he added.
The ambassador said he concurs with Rowley that all countries should join forces to reject “vaccine nationalism”, “vaccine divide” or any attempt to politicise vaccine co-operation.
“We hope that all capable countries will do what they can to provide vaccines to countries in need, especially developing countries, so that people all over the world will have access to affordable vaccines, vaccines that truly benefit the people. China stays keenly committed to this cause,” he stated.
The ambassador maintained that China never seeks any geopolitical goals, pursues economic benefits or attaches any political conditions on international vaccine co-operation.