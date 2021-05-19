The donation of 100,000 Sinopharm vaccines to Trinidad and Tobago by the government of China is a demonstration of both countries’ solidarity in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.
So said Chinese Ambassador to T&T Fang Qiu yesterday.
The shipment arrived in Trinidad around 1 a.m. yesterday and was received by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.
“This is the fulfilment of President Xi’s ‘global public good’ promise. Also, it is another testament to the solidarity and partnership between our two countries and two peoples,” Fang said.
The ambassador thanked Hainan Airlines, Caribbean Airlines and Chinese logistics company CAINIAO for their “concerted efforts enabling this safe and swift delivery”.
“I believe new models of China-T&T partnership like this will generate enormous impetus to post-Covid recovery,” he said.
Fang Qiu noted that China has provided vaccine assistance to more than 80 countries over the past year and had exported vaccines to more than 50 countries.
He assured that the Sinopharm vaccine is safe and more than 90 per cent effective.
“On behalf of the Chinese government, I am honoured to hand over the donation of 100,000 Chinese vaccines to Trinidad and Tobago. A tangible deliverable from the recent phone call meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley,” the ambassador said.
He added it was a “ vivid demonstration of China-T&T solidarity in fighting the pandemic. A concrete fulfilment of China’s commitment to enhancing global vaccine accessibility. A further step towards co-building a common community of health shared by all.
“My thanks go to the leadership of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his team, Minister Amery Browne, Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and Minister Stuart Young, and relevant T&T agencies. Hope the vaccines could bring more confidence and comfort to the great ‘Land of Abundance’ T&T and its lovely people. Together, we will prevail over the pandemic.”
Deyalsingh expressed gratitude to China for the donation while speaking during yesterday’s virtual news briefing.
He said the country has now bolstered its stock by 100,000 as a direct result of a diplomatic effort that Rowley undertook on March 16 when he spoke to his counterpart in China. “We are grateful to the People’s Republic of China for this wonderful gift at this particular time,” he said.
The vaccine rollout begins tomorrow at vaccination sites across the country.
—Camille Hunte