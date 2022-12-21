Chinese help for new forensic centre

AN agreement between the People’s Republic of China and this country will see the construction of a state-of-the-art Forensic Science Centre in St Joseph.
A statement from the Ministry of National Security on Monday said its line Minister Fitzgerald Hinds hosted a signing ceremony for an exchange of letters with Chinese Ambassador Fang Qiu with regard to the construction of a new Trinidad and Tobago Forensic Science Centre (TTFSC).
The release said the construction of a new forensic science centre is being made possible through the provision of funding, as appropriated via a series of Economic and Technical Cooperation Agreements between the Government of Trinidad and Tobago and the government of the People’s Republic of China.
It said the letters outline the obligations of each party in the execution of the project.
Minister Hinds noted that the construction of a new TTFSC continues to be a priority for the Government of Trinidad and Tobago. The ministry said the new facility is envisioned to be modern, with adequate storage, and required amenities for TTFSC staff to conduct their duties efficiently, in support of law enforcement and the criminal justice system. The new forensic science centre will be located on Farm Road, St Joseph, and will have dedicated spaces and laboratories for biology, chemistry, toxicology, documents, ballistics, motor vehicles, pathological anatomy and other technical inspections, storage rooms, administrative office rooms, electrical and standby power rooms and other supporting facilities.
Both the minister and the ambassador noted the signing was an example of the existing long-standing bilateral relationship and ongoing cooperation between Trinidad and Tobago and China.
The signing ceremony took place at the Ministry of National Security’s Office at Tower C, International Waterfront Complex on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.