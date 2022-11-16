Chinese nationals freed on money charge

The cotton T&T currency notes

THREE Chinese nationals who were facing money-laundering charges have been cleared of any wrongdoing by Chief Magistrate Maria Busby-Earle-Caddle.

For the past seven years, they had been before the court after being arrested in October 2015 at their Allan Street, Diego Martin residence and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash seized by police.

The State had contended that they got the money by way of operating an illegal gambling ring, but on Monday, the court dismissed the charges following a no-case submission by their attorneys Wayne Sturge, Mario Merritt and Karunaa Bisramsingh.

Before the court were Yaun Fu Wu, Du Feng Wu and Yanbin Huang Liam. All three were taken into custody after they were found to be in possession of TT$482,337, US$7,724 and 44,012 Venezuelan bolivars.

The magistrate found the police had failed to carry out a proper investigation to determine the exact source of the money and dismissed the case.

While the prosecution’s argument was the accused obtained the money contrary to the Proceeds of Crime Act, the defence attorneys said their client legitimately came by the cash from Venezuela, where they had businesses, with the intention of opening and registering another business in Trinidad and Tobago.

But even though this was indicated by the former accused to investigators upon their arrests, no steps were taken by the officers to verify the information, the attorneys stated.

Under cross-examination by Merritt, the officers confirmed they carried out no such investigation and went solely on the suspicion that the men were involved in illegal gambling.

Also, while a number of bar owners provided statements to police saying that Chinese nationals had approached them with propositions to facilitate illegal gambling by way of having roulette machines installed at their establishments, none of the bar owners actually identified the former accused.

