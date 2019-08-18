Raymond Choo Kong’s work lives on. The fallen thespian’s final production, Choose Your Partner Wisely, received a rousing ovation following a tribute showing at the ongoing Caribbean Festival of the Arts (Carifesta), on Saturday evening, at Central Bank Auditorium, Port of Spain.
Choo Kong, 69, was found stabbed to death in the living room of his Arima home on July 15. Police have since determined, from a video recording of the murder procured from a hidden camera in the actor/director’s home, that he knew and welcomed his assailant into the house. However, no arrests have been made to date.