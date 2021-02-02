Chote: T&T’s security resources have failed

The fact that Andrea Bharatt has not been found six days after being kidnapped means this country’s authorities and resources have failed, says former Independent senator Sophia Chote.
The senior counsel also criticised the leaking of information to the media, which she said can place Bharatt’s life in danger.
Cases should be solved on the basis of good policing and not on media reports, she said.
“I’m not a police officer, but I have been familiar in the ways police officers have investigated kidnappings in the past; I have had a relative who was kidnapped on one occasion and who mercifully was found,” she said in a telephone interview with the Express.
She questioned what happened to the country’s security resources as billions are spent on national security.
“If the young woman was picked up either by the magistrates’ court or somewhere between that and the taxi stand, are there not cameras there? And if it is the cars went in the direction of Cleaver Road, do we not have police cameras there?
“So the issue of the registration number of the car really is not that crucial to the investigation, it is which direction the car took and why have these cameras not picked up this route of this vehicle,” she said.
“If we lose the car at a particular area, why don’t we have a large team of officers, as they do in other countries, simply getting onto the ground and doing the footwork and searching square foot by square foot. I think all kidnap victims deserve to have that kind of investigation done,” she added.
Asked if the Bail Amendment Bill, which flopped in Parliament last year, would have helped in any way with respect to this crime, Chote said no.
“Absolutely not because we do not know where this idea of kidnapping this young woman came from; it may very well come from somebody who is in custody, we don’t know. We cannot assume that the people who are executing the plans are the people who came up with the plans in the first place,” she said.
“I think all of these things are simple distractions for politicians to try and put blame on one another and avoid the fact that what we want is an outcome for cases like these,” she added.
She lamented the state of crime, saying:
“We have too many murders, for example, going unsolved. I am so afraid for young women in general, especially over the developments I have seen reported over the past year or two, and I think I am disgusted by those people who think that if the young person in question is a Venezuelan refugee, that somehow it’s a less important crime.
“I think we are seeing a rise in the number of crimes against women, and what I as woman would like to see is that these crimes are solved and persons are charged and face the courts for these crimes against women,” said Chote.
Khan praises police
Senior Counsel Israel Khan said in an interview yesterday that every accused charged with a criminal offence is presumed innocent and is entitled to bail, except for murder.
He said there was a period where a kidnapping offence was denied bail for up to 120 days under the Bail Amendment Bill, which the Opposition did not support last year.
Khan said he believes the police are working hard, and this is reflected in the constant media reports on Bharatt’s kidnapping.
“They’re looking all over the place for her. They’re making every effort because I believe they want to send a signal to the would-be kidnappers that they wouldn’t tolerate kidnapping at all.
“I must commend the Commissioner of Police and the police officers; it’s only the Army they didn’t bring out, but they’re really looking,” he said.
Khan said there should be some technique where they could interrogate suspects and get information from them.
“Maybe they’re getting information and not revealing it or maybe they are not getting information. On a personal note, I feel uneasy about it; this is my country and the rule of law must prevail. I am very concerned,” he said.
He said when a kidnapping occurs for ransom, the kidnappers do research to see whether the family has the wherewithal to make quick payments.
He said Bharatt is an ordinary person working in the magistrates’ courts and there could be other reasons behind her kidnapping.
“It hurts me to know that such a young person, working hard and the only child of the parents, they just kidnap her but police are trying their best,” he said.
Kamla: Keep the faith
Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said yesterday she joins the nation in prayer for Bharatt.
“I join with many others across our nation in prayer for the safe return of Andrea Bharatt. My thoughts go out to the young woman’s family. I know this is a harrowing experience but I urge you to keep the faith. We are all praying for Andrea and all our brothers and sisters who remain missing,” she said in a Facebook post.
“I also pray for the hard-working and dedicated members of our protective services and all the volunteers who are helping with efforts to bring Andrea home. This is a challenging time for our country, but by supporting each other and with the grace of God, we will overcome it,” said Persad-Bissessar.
— Anna Ramdass