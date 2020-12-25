Christmas babies

Reana James

first recorded: New mother Reana James cuddles little Julianna, her Christmas bundle of joy, yesterday at the Sangre Grande Hospital. Julianna was the first recorded birth in Trinidad and Tobago on Christmas Day.

Three mothers got very special gifts for Christmas as they welcomed their newborns at the Sangre Grande Hospital and the San Fernando General Hospital yesterday.

Reana James gave birth to the first Christmas baby at 12.15 a.m.

Weighing in 3.2 kilograms, James gave birth to a baby girl she named Julianna.

The baby was delivered by Dr Corridon and Dr Sobers at the Sangre Grande Hospital.

Arti Deokaran gave birth at the San Fernando hospital to the second baby on Christmas Day at 12.58 a.m.

Weighing 3.16 kilograms, Deokaran named her daughter Arya Dabideen.

The baby was delivered by Dr Petollokhman.

Sangre Grande Hospital also recorded the third birth on Christmas Day at 1.02 a.m. when Meenadaye Sookdeo delivered a baby boy.

The infant weighed 2.53 kilograms.

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh paid a special Christmas courtesy call to the Covid-19 frontline medical staff at the Couva Medical and Multi-Training Facility on duty yesterday and away from their families and loved ones on Christmas day.

Deyalsingh was accompanied by the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) chairman Steve De Las, chief executive Davlin Thomas and other members of the NCRHA executive management team.

Deyalsingh thanked the doctors and nurses on duty for their commitment, sacrifice, and a high degree of professionalism demonstrated in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, a statement from the Ministry of Health said.

