CHRISTMAS DAY MURDER

IT was while drinking ponche de crème in the porch of a friend’s house on Christmas morning that businessman Rondell Belgrave was shot several times by a gunman.

He died at hospital.

Belgrave had earlier showed his friend the Christmas gifts he had bought for his daughter.

“He bought a water balloon gun and some braids for her hair. He planned to give her that (yesterday),” said the friend, who wished to remain anonymous.

He had known Belgrave, 35, of La Brea, for the past five to six years.

“He was my friend, he just passed to check me for Christmas and show me what he bought for his daughter.”

Belgrave, who was involved in the buying and selling of cars and car parts, arrived at the Pleasantville house around 12.30 a.m.

During the visit, the friend said Belgrave ate and washed his hands and he had offered him ponche de crème. Around 1.55 a.m., a gunman entered the premises and told him (the friend) to move.

“He (Belgrave) was sitting down, drinking the ponche de crème and the gunman just run in the yard, shot him and run back out.”

The friend, who was three feet away, stood with his hands upraised and the gunman, whose face was hidden by a bandana, told him to head inside. He complied.

“He continuing firing and that was it, he just run out.”

Belgrave slumped to the ground, still conscious. Although his friend called the ambulance, Belgrave told him to take him to the hospital. He died while undergoing treatment at San Fernando General Hospital.

The 32-year-old friend was uninjured. He described the incident as unbelievable and unexpected, especially on Christmas Day.

He said he was in a state of shock and added that he never thought he would have faced such a situation.

“You see it in news but, as they say, it’s closer to home than you think. Everybody has to be careful.”

Belgrave sustained five gunshot wounds to his chest and one to his left shoulder. Four nine-millimetre casings and two projectiles were found at the scene.

A post-mortem is expected to be done on Belgrave at the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park.

Inspector Jones and officer Griffith, Superintendent Carthy, Sgts Bisnath and Basarath were on the scene yesterday morning, along with Constable Jagessar of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region Three.

Constables Meah and Williams were the first to arrive. Corporal Griffith is continuing investigations.

