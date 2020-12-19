Christmas sales increase

It is the weekend before Christmas and retailers in San Fernando could have a bright end to 2020, as sales have increased in the past week.
This according to Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce (GSFCC) president Kiran Singh.
He said the industry was dealt a severe blow by the Covid-19 pandemic as restrictions caused sales to decline and some businesses to close their doors.
In an interview with the Sunday Express yesterday, Singh said, “The last few days leading up to Christmas have seen an increase in retail activity. Shoppers have been quite noticeable in downtown San Fernando. This is a welcome change as compared to the last several months when commercial activity was halted due to the pandemic.”
Singh said the upward trend is expected to continue into Boxing Day, as store owners have started advertising sales.
This, he noted, as store owners try to compete with promotions at shopping malls in south Trinidad.
The Sunday Express visited High Street, San Fernando yesterday where there was a buzz of activity as shoppers darted in and out of stores searching for the best bargains.
The top sellers were technological devices, smart TVs, bicycles, appliances and furniture.
Last week, Singh said store owners were optimistic that sales would increase in the week before the Christmas Day holiday.
He said members had observed a small increase in retail business activity prior to the Divali holiday.
“So we are hoping that this will continue into Christmas,” he had said.
The Sunday Express was told there was an increased police presence on the streets, following discussions with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and San Fernando municipal police.
Singh said this would give business owners and patrons a sense of security and comfort to carry out their transactions.
He said store owners have also implemented stringent health and safety protocols, to ensure the safety of customers and staff.
He said stores have installed sinks to wash hands before entering, sanitisers and temperature screening.
Singh said business owners were thankful that additional parking was made available to shoppers along St James, San Fernando, Mucurapo, Lord and Penitence streets.
Shoppers will also be allowed free parking on Harris Promenade and Penitence Street.
Singh said the issue of street vending was also addressed.
He said a three-day rotation was implemented recently and seemed to be working well for stakeholders so far.
And for the Yuletide season, Singh said visitors can experience free live local entertainment on the middle of High Street just outside RRM Plaza.