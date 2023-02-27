Church upset over ‘Hard Mass’ spoof

THE Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Port of Spain has warned against the use of its official seal and logo without its permission, after a document with lyrics to a song entitled “Hard Mass, For Lenten Mass” began making the rounds on social media on Saturday evening.
The lyrics to the song, which appear to be a spoof of Bunji Garlin’s (Ian Alvarez) Road March-winning Carnival hit “Hard Fete”, urges Catholics to go to church for the Lenten period.
The lyrics from the post begin with:
I not going no small church
Lemme extend my apology
Only big church, with big cross
In the middle of the sanctuary
Bible in meh back pocket
With long pants, shoes, and handkerchief
The short pants and short skirt in church
You could stay home please
The hook states:
I ain’t come here for no stand up
I come to praise God with meh hand up
All Jesus people put yuh two hand in the air
Yuh two hand in the air, yuh two hand in the air
But yesterday, the local Roman Catholic church responded to questions about the authenticity of the post with the lyrics.
It said it did not originate from the Archdiocese.
In a release, the church said:
“It has come to the attention of the Archdiocese of Port of Spain that a document entitled Hard Mass, For Lenten Mass 2023, is circulating on social media platforms under the official Archdiocese logo.
“The document did not originate from the Archdiocese of Port of Spain. Authentic Archdiocese statements are issued only from the Church’s official media channel, CatholicTT.”
It added, “In this solemn period of Lent we pray that the Catholic faithful will embrace and be guided by our Saviour’s journey to Calvary, leading to his resurrection at Easter and His message of salvation for all of mankind.”
The release was also posted to CatholicTT’s Twitter page, which applauded the creativity of the lyrics but also issued a stern warning against impersonating the Archdiocese.
“While we do appreciate the creativity of the social media post, we ask that the official seal and logo of the Archdiocese not be used without permission. God Bless!”