The first of two semi-final rounds in the 2021 Chutney Soca Monarch competition (CSM26) was broadcast on television and streamed via online platforms, including YouTube and Facebook, on Saturday night.
There was no cost to access the show online, although a Paypal account was set up so viewers who wanted to contribute towards the cost of producing CSM26 could do so.
The show took place at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA), San Fernando, where 18 artistes performed before the judges—broadcaster Ashleia Baksh and music producers Anil Bissambhar and Carl “Beaver” Henderson.
Viewers, both local and international were also able to cast votes for those competitors they wanted to make it into the final by texting codes assigned to each performer.
Music producer Big Rich Pungalunks served as host and the band Avatar provided accompaniment.
There was no live audience at SAPA, except for the production crew and other persons involved in the show.
Big Rich said that about 1,500 persons, including the musicians and dancers, would have passed through SAPA during the event, but producers Southex Events ensured that all Covid-19 safety protocols were strictly adhered to.
The first singer to face the judges was former Dil-E-Nadan lead guitarist Mr Nice Vibes, performing “Tek E Up”. His performance set the trend for the competitors following.
Like Mr Nice Vibes, all artistes had to rely on limited props to enhance their presentations. They employed only video footage on a screen behind them along with dancers, four at the most, rather than large troupes of dancers and dramatists.
Notable performances included that of Anthony Batson who sang “Mr Beharry”, about a man who had his heart broken.
Mr Beharry thinks the man would make a good son-in-law and takes him to a party to meet his daughter. Unfortunately, the girl reminded the man of his ex-girlfriend.
Daddy Chinee delivered a fine performance of “Mera Naam”, which is a song calling for unity of the races and he incorporated some African rhythms into his music.
Krishna Ramdass performed a comical song, “Stone In Meh Kidney”, about a doctor telling a man he is healthy as a horse, but if he really wants time off from work, he’ll write to his boss that he has kidney stones.
Derek Seales and Anuradha Hansraj delivered a commendable performance of “Chunkay”, while Rasika Dindial also impressed the judges with her performance of “Du Du Kat”.
With no audience, the artistes’ performances seemed to lack the level of energy one usually experiences in front of a large crowd.
The judges, who commented immediately after each artiste’s performance, observed this and in their critique of comedian Kenneth Supersad’s “Leh Meh Drink Meh Rum” commended him for interacting with the cameras as though there were hundreds of people right there before him.
Along with the performances at SAPA, there were two artistes streamed remotely from Canada and the United States, respectively. Connector performed “Nicer” from Toronto and Damian Sookram from New Jersey sang “Nahay Gaway”.
The performances of the other 18 semi-finalists were scheduled to be aired last night, after which the scores from the two semis will be tallied and the finalists announced.