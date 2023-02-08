Anil Bheem

FUNERAL TOMORROW:

Anil Bheem

THE 2023 Chutney Soca Monarch has been dedicated to the memory of deceased entertainer and radio personality Anil Bheem, The Vocalist.

Bheem was carded to perform at the opening of the finals to be held at Skinner Park, San Fernando, on February 17.

Southex chief executive officer, George Singh, said, “Anil would have been the opening act on stage at the finals, he will be honoured in a very special way at the opening of the show. May he RIP! His music will live on forever in our hearts. He will be missed.”

The opening act, Singh said, will feature a tribute to Bheem, with Ravi B and Karma, Neval Chatelal, Satnarine Ragoo, Rasika Dindial and Budram Holass performing. Thirteen artistes will compete for the Chutney Soca Monarch title, held by three-time king Imran GI Beharry.

The event is free to the public.

Bheem, founder of the BMRZ Band, passed away at his home in Curepe on Saturday morning. He had returned home after performing at two events and complained of severe chest pains.

His funeral will be held at the NCIC Nagar tomorrow. Bheem’s supporters have called on the authorities to recognise his contributions to the Indo-music industry in Trinidad and Tobago and abroad.

The 48-year-old father, of two, worked as a radio announcer for three decades, claiming 103.1FM’s Catch the Rhythms programme daily at 3 p.m.

Bheem had performed at the radio station’s “Fenomenal Fridays” event at Rig Restaurant in La Romaine and then Avala Restaurant in Chaguanas. His last social media post was around 2 a.m. on Saturday, showing his performance earlier that night.

His mother, Prematee Bheem, and daughter Pritivi Bheem, are also singers.

Prayer services were also held in the United States and Canada in memory of the entertainer.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Chutney Soca Monarch to honour late Anil Bheem

Chutney Soca Monarch to honour late Anil Bheem

THE 2023 Chutney Soca Monarch has been dedicated to the memory of deceased entertainer and radio personality Anil Bheem, The Vocalist.

Bheem was carded to perform at the opening of the finals to be held at Skinner Park, San Fernando, on February 17.

Daly not letting State off the hook

Daly not letting State off the hook

The reappearance of the previously “missing” malicious prose­cution file involving the nine former murder accused in the Vindra Naipaul-Coolman case, while significant, was not his main concern, senior counsel Martin Daly said yesterday.

Call in ‘Magician Mumford’

Call in ‘Magician Mumford’

Call in the Amazing Mumford.

That was the suggestion of Opposition Senator Wade Mark as he posed questions to the Attorney General yesterday about the disappearance and reappearance of the Vindra Naipaul-Coolman file.

As Attorney General Reginald Armour skirted questions about the “lost-and-found” Naipaul-Coolman file, Mark suggested that the AG provide the information on the file to “Magician Mumford”.

WATCH HOW YOU WINE

WATCH HOW YOU WINE

“ARE THEY going to arrest people?...it does not make any sense.”

This was among the reactions of several Carnival bandleaders yesterday following the publication of rules and regulations for the upcoming 2023 Carnival Monday and Tuesday.

Titled Carnival Regulations 2023, bandleaders were curious about “A person shall not, sing or recite any lewd or offensive song; or indulge in behaviour or gestures which are immoral, lewd or offensive”.

‘Missing’ file reappears

‘Missing’ file reappears

A high-ranking judicial officer is said to be the person behind the re-emergence of the “missing” file at the centre of the $20 million Vindra Naipaul-Coolman malicious prose­cution scandal.

The timeline of the bizarre events raises many unanswered questions, including who now “handed over” the file to the acting Solicitor General after the AG said last week that it had “disappeared”.

Recommended for you