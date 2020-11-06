THE cinema sector remains cautiously guarded on whether the Government will give the green light for moviegoers to eat and drink while watching blockbuster films.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is expected to give an update on Covid-19 regulations at 2 p.m. today.
In his last update on October 24, Rowley said cinemas will be allowed to reopen, operating at 50 per cent capacity but no eating and drinking would be allowed on the premises.
However, the movie theatre exhibitors unanimously agreed to keep movie screens dark until eats and drinks were allowed. They said this restriction made it financially impossible to reopen cinemas since the sale of food and drinks is an essential element in making the operation of a movie theatre economically viable and enhances the movie experience.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, MovieTowne owner Derek Chin said with Covid numbers still relatively low since the last reopening of casinos, gyms, beaches and worship spaces, he is of the belief that the Prime Minister will further reopen the economy today.
“While we are hopeful cinemas are cautiously guarded because we have been disappointed three times. But once we get the green light MovieTowne will reopen on Wednesday,” he said.
Chin said operations would resume in the middle of the week to facilitate proper cleaning of the establishment, which remained closed.
The business owner noted once Rowley does not lift the ban on food and drinks his ten screens at Invaders Bay in Port of Spain, nine cinemas at the C3 shopping complex in Corinth and four screens in Tobago would remain closed until the ban is lifted.
“It would not make sense to open as we would run at a loss every day. Plus you are operating at 50 per cent capacity and there are no new releases till 2021,” Chin added.
Chief executive of CinemaOne Ltd, Ingrid Jahra, also said yesterday based on the daily positive cases trending downwards for the last 14 days and no Covid cases being traced back to the cinema sector globally were reasons to cautiously hope the restrictions will be lifted today.
Jahra however could not say at this point when next week IMAX located at One Woodbrook Place, Port of Spain, would welcome back patrons once the ban is lifted.
Efforts to contact Caribbean Cinemas Ltd management were unsuccessful.
Strict protocols
Speaking on the reopening of the economy yesterday, Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce chief executive officer Gabriel Faria believes the Government will allow businesses to reopen once they follow the strict protocols that are in place.
Faria noted that he met with Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and other officials virtually earlier this week and they expressed concerns with the reopening but stated they recognised the effort the Chamber was making to ensure a safe opening in the private sector.
“The T&T Chamber does not want the business community opening up irresponsibly and that is why we got involved to ensure all protocols and necessary training are in place, because if we don’t do this right we can face another lockdown,” he said.
Faria said the business group fully supports Government’s role in keeping citizens safe during this pandemic.