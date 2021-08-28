Citizens race for arms

Firearm sales have been soaring in Trinidad and Tobago over the past two years, the largest increase in the country’s history.
The promotion of the fear of crime and uncertainty among the population have allowed several well-established firearm dealers, newly-minted firearm dealers, senior contracted T&T Police Service (TTPS) personnel, firearm instructors, range owners and law enforcement to capitalise on this windfall, thereby churning out millions of dollars in profits.
The purchase of these firearms can be compared to stocking up on milk, bread and toilet paper before a hurricane.
High-powered assault rifles, deemed as prohibited weapons under the Firearms Act 16:01, are now readily available to a select few, fetching as much as $150,000 per weapon.
In many instances businessmen have as many as 15 legally licensed weapons per household, the Sunday Express uncovered in its investigation.
Depending on where the arms and ammunition are purchased, prices vary.
Currently, businessmen are shelling out $50 for one round of 5.56 ammunition.
Several of them have in their possession in excess of 500 rounds.
In the past, individuals were permitted 30 rounds of ammunition (two magazines filled).
Should more be needed, then a written request would be made to the Commissioner of Police, who would then grant approval based on his discretion.
This feeding frenzy based on fear can be compared to the United States, where gun sales surged after to three types of events: mass shootings, terrorist attacks and relaxation of firearm controls.
“They will sell more guns as a result of this, no doubt—out of fear,” said Benjamin Dowd-Arrow, a public health professor at Florida State University, who studies firearms and mental health, in an interview with the Washington Post on March 25, 2021.
In 2019, one of the largest gunmakers in the US, Sturm, Ruger and Company, was experiencing financial problems.
Its profits had fallen by half over three years since there was no reason to manufacture excess firearms.
This changed for Ruger and, by extension, the US firearms industry, last year when Covid-19 hit, coupled with Black Lives Matter protests, civil unrest and the US presidential election.
All of these events caused US gun sales to climb an estimated 60 per cent.
It seems the same is happening in T&T, where fear has pushed the market for firearm licences and is showing no signs of slowing down.
Arming an elite militia
against ‘cockroaches’
In an interview with the Sunday Express last Wednesday, researcher Daurius Figueira, who specialises in gathering data on the illicit drug trade, illicit small arms trade and human smuggling in and out of the Caribbean Basin, said with the expansion of approval of Firearm User’s Licences (FULs), only one group in society seems to be benefiting.
“It is a trend designed to satisfy the demand from a specific elitist group in society. The demand is being driven by the fear of the African predator. It is a race thing where you have this vision in society, where the young, African urban male is a predator, and you have to protect what you have at all costs.
“So, you are talking about a race which is criminalised. That is the belief system—we are under siege by Africans,” he said.
Noting acting police commissioner Gary Griffith’s references to “cockroaches”, Figueira said, “From the time you talk about cockroaches, what you say is one thing, how it is interpreted is another.
“Young African males are cockroaches dressed in three-quarter pants and sleeveless—that is the thinking in society and the drive to acquire these guns is a drive to protect yourself from a predatory race, a race that is also your political enemy...,” he said.
Additionally, Figueira said in looking at those accessing firearms and being granted FULs, it’s not the normal man-on-the-street being approved.
“It’s not you or I... it’s the elite sector. So you are arming people as though they are in a militia, one person holding four and five gun. Can you carry and discharge such simultaneously? Even Rambo couldn’t do that.”
Figueira also questioned if political ambition was at play, ie, that FULs were being granted to the elite class to gain favour.
“Look at the connection. It is a concerted effort with a political agenda behind it. Everything is out of control where these firearms are concerned. They cannot control what they are buying. An AR-15 is an offensive weapon, not a defensive one. All over you are hearing about 5.56 ammunition. This is a round used in AR-15 firearms. Then there is the 7.62 which is what an AK-47 carries.
“Why do you think they use the ammunition and not describe the actual weapon? Because people will visualise what you are putting in the hands of citizens who have no military discipline or training,” he said.
Fallout will soon come
T&T will soon face a major fallout from all these assault firearms being in possession of untrained citizens, Figueira warned, in addition to which he said the reasoning that legally arming citizens will stem crime is absolute foolishness.
“What we are seeing is the creation of competition on the supply side, but that does not address the leakages into the illicit sector. There will be repercussions as to what is taking place later on. What is being created is an arms race, so you are not looking at solving the core problem,” he said.
Questioning whether there is now an oversupply of licit suppliers of firearms, gun ranges and trainers, Figueira said on the business side, the easy issuance of FULs is causing a feeding frenzy, whereas the fundamental issue of public safety is not being addressed.
“Because nobody is giving me (normal man-on-the-street who applies) an FUL. I am unarmed, who is looking after my safety?” he asked.
The arms race now includes “people with precepts holding arms, people with FULs holding arms, a vast selection of the elite group in society holding arms, and the vast majority of us unarmed, then those holding illicit arms. We have a situation developing now where you have people walking around in society with FULs who are even more armed than a stick-up-and-grab criminal.”
Saying from the time there is an increase in the number of FULs, he added that measures ought to be in place ensuring dealers are regulated and “there are no leakages”.
Background
A Sunday Express investigation uncovered a multi-million-dollar racket involving several registered firearm dealers catering to crime-worried business people.
The business owners paid big bucks for their FULs, variations and dealer’s licences.
Additionally, police officers and some employees holding managerial positions in the TTPS also cash in big on their fast-tracking FUL windfall links.
The managers in question charge from $45,000 upwards per FUL fast-tracking.
Their prices vary from first-time applications to variations.
Several businessmen in T&T legally have in their possession in excess of five firearms, many of which are assault weapons.
Additionally, individuals are being granted permission to become firearms trainers.
The Sunday Express, as part of its investigation, checked the Companies Registry and discovered over 50 businesses have been established to become firearm dealers.
The companies were registered between October 2019 and July 2021.