IF you decide to visit Port of Spain today, be prepared for long lines and traffic through the streets.
This was what downtown looked like yesterday when the Express visited businesses to better understand Christmas shopping during a pandemic.
Despite thousands of people walking through the capital city, many business owners said sales were significantly different from previous years.
Speaking with the Express by phone, president of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) Gregory Aboud said: “While we cannot characterise Christmas 2020 for any record-breaking sales figures, we can say that there are encouraging signs of a recovery, and that many of the downtown businesses will be assisted by the business that has been done during December in helping them to offset many of the expenses and losses experienced during the period April to August 2020.”
Business operators agreed.
One owner said: “We won’t say it’s booming, but we are grateful for the business.”
Another businessman said, “It’s slow today, but we’re still hopeful for (Christmas Eve).”
So what were people buying? Toys, for sure.
Many toys stores, fabric stores and electronics stores seemed to be doing the best business yesterday.
Customer service representative at Epic Toys in Aboutique Mall, Josiah Paul, said: “It was a rough year, but things are picking up. Right now we are grateful that our doors are still open for customers to come. Within the last few days, sales have been okay.”
The Express also observed little social distancing in several fabric stores, as people rushed to get last-minute Christmas curtains.
However, many jewelry and clothing stores were visibly quiet.
Street shopping
The most popular shopping areas were the streets.
Shoppers said they were excited for Christmas, but were cautious about spending money during a pandemic. Many said street vendors offered better sales than stores.
In addition to fruits and vegetables, vendors were also selling Christmas decorations, household items and clothing.
The Express saw little social distancing on the streets.
Supermarkets throughout Port of Spain were also packed yesterday.
People also flocked to supermarkets like Massy Stores, Xtra Foods and TruValu branches throughout the country, causing traffic pile-ups for several hours.