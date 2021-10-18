“Why is this happening?”
These were the words of concerned mother Sandra Plaza as she stared at the cordoned-off areas of downtown Port of Spain yesterday following an explosion in the capital city which caused panic and sparked the evacuation of nearby workers.
Plaza told the Express that, minutes before, she had parked in the Parkade and left the building with her 11-year-old son to ‘pay some bills’ and purchase items in the city.
However, as she walked along Edward Street, she heard repeated explosions for about 15 seconds, and then observed people walking hurriedly away from the scene.
At the time, she thought it may have been a shooting.
But upon returning to the area some 20 minutes later, the roadway had been cordoned off, and she was not able to access her vehicle as it was within the area.
She was told police had received intelligence that an explosive device may have been detonated, and she would need to wait until the Fire Service and the Bomb Squad Unit of the Police Service had searched the building and surrounding premises.
“Why is this happening? Why is it every few years we are having this? What is going on in this world? I still can’t believe it,” Plaza said.
Police said about 11.05 a.m. yesterday there was a loud explosion at the Government Plaza along Edward Street.
Security guards, upon investigating, found a mangled device in a garbage bin.
Out of precaution, as it was assumed that the device may have been an incendiary one, the area was evacuated and the authorities notified.
A team of officers from Wrightson Road Headquarters, under the supervision of Chief Fire Officer Marlon Smith, responded.
Officers from the Central Police Station in Port of Spain went to the scene and the areas in downtown Port of Spain, with specific emphasis on Queen Street, Edward Street, and Richmond Street.
Neither pedestrian nor vehicular traffic was allowed in the area until about 4 p.m. yesterday.
Area searched
Several nearby businesses and establishments, including the Ministry of Legal Affairs and Ministry of National Security, were evacuated as a matter of precaution.
Several persons, who chose to speak with the media under the condition of remaining nameless, said they did not hear the explosion, but did observe heavy police presence in the area after 11 a.m. yesterday.
“The police were on the roadway, and we saw them cordoning off the area. But given how this country is these days, I thought it was a shooting or a robbery or something. When I saw men in the white suits (crime scene investigators) I thought it was a murder. But then at about midday, they came into my office (at Immigration Building) and they told us it had a bomb incident and we need to evacuate,” one man told the Express.
The group was ordered to wait along the Brian Lara Promenade while the police and fire officers conducted their searches.
They were only allowed to go back to the building to collect their belongings around 3 p.m. yesterday, the Express was told.
Public servants stationed in buildings near the Parkade told a similar story.
During a virtual news briefing that began around 12.30 p.m. yesterday, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi confirmed that an explosive device was found in the Parkade near his ministry’s office. He also confirmed that the office was evacuated and that streets had been cordoned off.
“We are currently locked out of the Attorney General’s office as a result of the Police Service and Fire Service investigating a device which was found in the car park just next to our building as well as the investigations into shattered glass on the sixth floor by the office of the Attorney General,” Al-Rawi said.
Similarly, the Ministry of Education confirmed that its compound would remain closed for the rest of the day.
The Express was told by police sources the device appears to be some modified firecrackers, and that damage was only confined to the dustbin in which the device was placed.
Police also confirmed receiving reports that there were cracks in the glass at the sixth floor of the Attorney General’s building, however, initial enquiries have not revealed any link to the explosion.
Act of mischief
Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob, who currently leads the police service (TTPS) in the absence of a police commissioner, believes the incident may have been an act of mischief to test police response.
“Because of that item which was found in the bin that exploded we had to secure the entire area and allow persons to evacuate. Now this was a standard approach, in treating with such events, as at the time we were unaware of the nature of the bin. However, it was later discovered that it was an antiquated piece of equipment that facilitates firecrackers that was placed there and which exploded. So after all the necessary checks were completed, the area was declared safe.
“I know it created some level of hysteria and fear in Port of Spain, but we had to do what was necessary to ensure our citizens were safe. There was also a report of bullet holes at the Attorney General’s office nearby, I want to say right now there was a crack. It was not bullet holes. We utilised a drone from our air support unit of the TTPS to get a true picture of the damage. And it looked like fractured cracks. Also, we found no bullet holes and no projectiles nearby. So we have concluded that the glass was not damaged by any bullets,” Jacob said.
He noted that investigations were ongoing to determine who would have placed the firecrackers in the dustbin. He said that CCTV cameras from businesses in the area were being utilised.
However, he also noted that the enquiries by police made them realise that the area could do with more cameras, and as such, recommendations would be made.
“The city is safe. I believe there are persons trying to create some hysteria in our country for no real reason. As you aware, overnight, there was a shooting near the Besson Street Police Station, but persons released a voice note saying that the whole of Port of Spain had been locked down. Which was completely false. So there are persons trying to create a bit of fear in the capital city which does not really exist at this time,” Jacob said.
2005 bombing
On July 11, 2005 a bomb placed in a garbage bin on the corner of Frederick and Queen Streets in Port of Spain exploded, injuring 14 people —two critically. To this day, no one has ever been held responsible.
Between then and October 27, four other “low intensity” devices were found in Port of Spain, the last being placed in a plastic bottle on Henry Street. This explosion did not result in any injuries.
No one was ever held in relation to these explosions.
On June 7, 2019, an explosion rocked Port of Spain in the vicinity of the Hall of Justice along Abercromby Street. No one was hurt in this explosion, but the capital city, in the immediate vicinity, was locked down for over three hours. It was later discovered not to be a security threat, but rather a faulty underground cable.
On November 26, 2019, a small device exploded on the 12th floor of the Parkade. While no one was injured, damage was reported in the immediate vicinity.
A second device was found nearby, but this did not ignite, police said.
One man was held in connection with this.