CJ shuts all courts

All courts are now closed.
With the continued surge in Covid-19 cases, Chief Justice Ivor Archie decided that effective yesterday, the operations of all courts throughout the country will be halted except in limited circumstances.
The Chief Justice issued a practice direction yesterday evening that gave effect to even more stringent measures that were outlined in the last directions issued on May 18.
The latest directions stated all court buildings would be closed until June 30.
This includes all Judiciary Virtual Access Customer Centres (VACC) except in instances in which a witness in a matter deemed fit for hearing during this period is required to give evidence from a Judiciary VACC.
Hearings and/or sittings of the Supreme Court whether in person or virtual, are suspended except hearings of urgent matters deemed to be fit for hearing during the outlined period by the judge or judicial officer to whom a matter is docketed.
Hearings and/or sittings of the Magistrates’ Court including the Petty Civil Courts, and whether in person or virtual, are also suspended save and except hearings of urgent matters deemed by a District Court Judge, to be fit for hearing during this period.
Such matters that are deemed to be urgent will only be conducted virtually.
“Where a virtual hearing is required in an emergency between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., a party or witness to the proceedings may be required to appear at the appointed time from a particular place or from a Judiciary Virtual Access Customer Centre as directed by notice by e-mail, telephone or mail to the witness,” the practice direction stated.
It went on to add that where a hearing is required in an emergency between the hours of 4 p.m. to 8 a.m., which include the prohibited hours of movement under the Emergency Powers Regulations, a party or witness to the proceedings may be required to give evidence from the specified Judiciary VACC set out in Schedule.
Should a person be required to give evidence during curfew hours the Judiciary direction stated the judiciary will seek to have arrangements made with the Commissioner of Police for such movement.
Under the practice directions, the following matters may be deemed fit for urgent hearing:
• domestic violence cases
• maintenance applications including applications to vary orders to use CourtPay
• urgent custody applications
• detention of cash matters under the Proceeds of Crime Act
• matters under the Emergency Powers Regulations, 2021
• charge cases.