Former agriculture minister Clarence Rambharat said yesterday he will be heading to Canada—not as a diplomat, but as a family man.
Rambharat tendered his resignation yesterday as Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries.
He was appointed a senator after unsuccessfully contesting the Mayaro seat in the 2015 general election, and continued as a senator and a minister after being defeated in the Chaguanas East seat in 2020.
He was Leader of Government Business in the Senate following the death of former energy minister Franklin Khan.
Following his resignation, there was speculation yesterday that Rambharat would be assigned to the Trinidad and Tobago High Commission in Canada.
Contacted by the Express, Rambharat said this was not so.
Asked what was next for him, he said he intends to spend time with his family.
“My wife and children live in Canada and I would like to spend more time with them. Having been apart for 19 months because of the border closure really took a toll on us. Whatever I do next must allow me to balance my professional work and time with my family,” he said.
Asked if this was the end of politics for him, he responded: “Absolutely not. I remain committed to the Government led by Honourable PM Dr (Keith) Rowley and the work that has to be done. Parliament will always be a place that I want to serve.”
Asked what were his biggest accomplishments as agriculture minister, he said: “The most important thing in my term was the positive relationship I had with the farmers and other stakeholders, and the focus on breaking over 60 years of backlog in State land tenure. (Yesterday) I took to Cabinet a note in which the lessee died over 60 years ago and the land remained in abeyance. The hope brought to all users of State land was a great motivating factor.”
Rambharat noted that his replacement, Kazim Hosein, came from the Rio Claro community, and his aunt was married to Hosein’s uncle. “Our families are close and we worked well together. I am happy he has been placed in the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries,” Rambharat said.
‘Thanks for the love’
In an earlier Facebook post, Rambharat expressed gratitude for service to the people.
He posted: “This morning I formally advised the Honourable Prime Minister that for over six years I had the opportunity to serve our country in the Senate, Cabinet and Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries.
“It was a courageous appointment by the Hon Prime Minister. These roles and others gave me an opportunity to serve an important sector for which I am grateful. I owe my wife Camille and our children enormous gratitude for all that I have been able to do with their understanding and support.
“Serving in my country’s Parliament was something I set out to do since childhood. With your help I did. To the people of Trinidad and Tobago wherever they work and whatever they do, thanks for all the love, prayers and the best wishes. It’s Wednesday, rock so!”