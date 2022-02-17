There will be no Calypso Fiesta for a “A Taste of Carnival”.
In a joint statement yesterday, the National Carnival Commission (NCC) and the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) said: “A Clash of Tents: Showdown in De Taste of Carnival will replace this year’s Calypso Fiesta competition.”
The new show will be held on February 20 at the Naparima Bowl, San Fernando, at 2 p.m.
“It will feature 30 performers from ten calypso tents across the country,” the statement said.
“From the participants, ten will be selected to compete in the Dimanche Gras show on February 27 at Carnival City, Queen’s Park Savannah. They will be selected to compete via a People’s Choice vote done on the day at Naparima Bowl.”
An “Extempo War” is also scheduled for the February 20 show, where participants will compete for a spot in the Extempo finals during the Dimanche Gras, the statement said.
Tickets for the event are $150.
This follows the cancellation of the Calypso Monarch and Extempo Monarch competitions on Tuesday. TUCO held an “emergency meeting” with its general council before announcing it had cancelled the competitions.
This followed a meeting with the National Carnival Commission (NCC) on Monday.
TUCO said: “The 2022 National Calypso Monarch and National Extempo Monarch competitions have been cancelled.”
Events scheduled for last night were also cancelled after the country suffered a nationwide power outage.
NCC chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters could not be immediately reached for comment yesterday.