CLASH OVER WOMEN

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and trade unionist Michael Annisette are engaged in a war of words over the treatment of women and children.
In a Facebook post yesterday, the Prime Minister took issue with Annisette’s comments that he (Rowley) was disrespectful to women and children.
Annisette, general secretary of the National Trade Union Centre (NATUC) and president of the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union (SWWTU), lambasted Rowley last Friday during the labour unions march saying that he did not care about women and children.
Rowley challenged Annisette to a public discussion on caring for women and children as he questioned whether Annisette would respond to a woman’s’ “aggrieved testimony” to a Parliamentary Committee on the port in camera (not public).
That woman was a recently dismissed employee of the union Annisette leads, Rowley said.
The Prime Minister’s post stated:
“Michael Annisette you are a union leader and you have a job to do to provide the best representation for those that you lead. I am a public official who, unlike you, had to swear an oath of office, to do my job “without fear or favour, malice or ill will!
This means that a commitment was extracted from me, under the Constitution, to always put the national interest first and not to be unduly influenced by sectoral interest, whatever that might be.
I don’t think you have any such binding undertaking in your job. I notice that in carrying out your advocacy you have chosen to accuse me of being disrespectful and not caring about women and children. What have I ever done to cause you, of all people, to make such accusations against me?
I am the only Prime Minister of this country who ever appeared before a Parliamentary Committee as a witness, in the public interest. I did that because I am respectful of my oath and my responsibility to all the citizens of this country.
Incidentally, during that same Parliamentary enquiry, which involved the Port, a woman, having written to me, came before the Committee and gave her aggrieved testimony, in camera, to the Committee, chaired by Franklyn Khan. She was a recently dismissed employee of the Union that you lead.
Since you care so much about women and their children have you ever cared enough to respond to that woman’s painful testimony?
In case you have lost the timeline, let me refresh your memory. It was at the same time that you were leading marches up to Angostura to make demands that Rolph Balgobin must go because he was accused by a woman.
I am available for a public discussion on caring and respect for women. Would you be interested?
Incidentally, the African ancestors to whom you appeal are also my ancestors and there is no four per cent offered to black and African people. That offer applies to all the public officers for whom the CPO is their employer, of all races, classes and creeds.”
Annisette: Rowley
a black Trump
Asked for a response to the Prime Minister’s post yesterday, Annisette said Rowley is a “black Trump” who is trying to deflect from the issues
In a telephone interview with the Express, Annisette said he cannot believe that the Prime Minister has time to make a Facebook post about him when there are so many issues plaguing the country, especially murders.
“I find it rather strange that with all that is going on, the crime wave, Government employees are not properly paid, there is income inequality gap, the social fabric is mashing up and you would take time to talk about Annisette? Something have to be radically wrong. I want to hear about the crime rate, all those children who are leaving school who don’t have the cognitive skills to read and write properly, the hospitals when people go there are no drugs available,” he said.
Questioned about the matter the Prime Minister referred to with respect to a woman’s testimony, Annisette said it was unfortunate that a Prime Minister would degenerate into that base “Trumpism”.
“It appears we have a Trump in Trinidad whose ego is bigger than them and who like to get their ego stroked and if you say anything against them you become the hot topic. So we have a black Trump in Trinidad but in a different form,” he said.
Asked if he would discuss the issue the Prime Minister raised, Annisette said: “There is a saying that you have to be indifferent to things that make no difference to you and the only revenge that it have in the world is to not be like the other person; you must stand firm and strong in your belief and do not degenerate into anything that would not elevate yourself and your spirituality.”
The Prime Minister is engaging in distraction tactics, he added.
“That is the same Prime Minister that the deceased Prime Minister Manning warned us about, he is a raging bull when he can’t have his way, I am saying that leopard cannot change, a bully will always be a bully,” he said.
“We have another Trump here, go into Facebook and check out that Trump behaviour and I would never descend into disrespecting the Prime Minister office, I could say things that could open the public eyes for you, things that I know but I wouldn’t descend into disrespecting the office of the Prime Minister,” he said.