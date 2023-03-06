Claude Noel video ‘a year old’

A video circulating on social media of the country’s first world title boxing champion Claude Noel screaming for help was recorded a year ago, a relative said yesterday.
In the two-minute, 54-second video, Noel, who is an amputee, is seen dragging himself on the floor, calling for his stick and for help.
The relative said the video was taken by Noel’s caregiver one year ago at his Malabar home, to send to his wife and family abroad.
“Officers from the Malabar Police Station visited my uncle’s home in Malabar and took statements,” nephew Renny Noel said.
In 1982 Noel received the Chaconia Gold Medal and the Claude Noel Highway in Tobago was named after him.
Noel became the country’s first lightweight world titleholder when he defeated Mexican Rodolfo Gonzalez in 1981.
In the video Noel is seen pleading for help. “Oh God, oh God. Help in ages past. I don’t know where my stick gone. Help, help help. Oh God allyuh help me, like they out to kill me. Help me please. I need help. I can’t get up,” Noel says.
The Express contacted Jocely Francois, owner of the elderly home Age With Joy, as Noel previously resided at the home.
Francois said she cried when she saw the video. She sought to make it clear the video was not captured at her facility.
“We cried, the caregivers who treated Mr Noel like he was their father, their grandfather, we cried when we saw that video. Our registered nurse, she cried when she saw the video. We cried to see the indignity Mr Noel was being exposed to. I mean it broke all of our hearts,” Francois said. She said Noel was a resident at the home for three months from December 2021 but left in March 2022.
He was again at the facility in June 2022 and then exited the home.
“The family made a decision to have Claude no longer with us, effective the 31st of December 2022, Claude has not been with us effective 2022. So when I saw that video circulating I want to make it clear it’s not our place. I believe it is at his home,” Francois said.
Ministry intervenes
In a news release last night the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services said Noel is a beneficiary of its Special Achievers’ Grant and has been one for a number of years.
The ministry said Noel is also a recipient of the Senior Citizens’ Pension.
“The Special Achievers’ Grant provides support to persons who made a significant contribution to the development of this country and are experiencing severe hardship,” it stated.
There are approximately 35 recipients of the Special Achievers Grant from the ministry. The ministry said it was brought to its attention that there was a period of time that Noel’s Special Achievers cheques were not collected and attempts were made to contact/locate him.
The ministry reached out to nephew Renny Noel, who is authorised to collect the payments on his behalf.
Payments in the sum of approximately $15,000 were subsequently issued to Renny Noel on February 7, 2023. The ministry said it was not aware of his need for a prosthetic device following the amputation of his right leg. The ministry said it will collaborate with the Ministry of Health to ensure that the matter is expedited to provide the prosthetic leg to Noel.
“Additionally, through the Division of Ageing, a visit has been organised with the Home for Older Persons located in Tacarigua, to verify that Noel is in fact staying there, so that an assessment of his living conditions can be conducted. The ministry will also, through its National Family Services Division, assess the needs of Noel upon his return to his home in Malabar,” it stated.